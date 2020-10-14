 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island Public Schools to allow visiting fans
0 comments
breaking

Grand Island Public Schools to allow visiting fans

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
gips

Grand Island Public Schools will allow visiting fans from Norfolk to attend this Friday’s home football game at Grand Island Senior High.

At a community update Wednesday morning, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover announced the news, which is a shift from the district’s previous policy not to allow any visiting fans at Memorial Stadium.

“As we go forward, as long as we continue to hold athletic events, we want to do everything we can to ensure all students can be supported with family members present,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts