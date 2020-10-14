Grand Island Public Schools to allow visiting fans

Grand Island Public Schools will allow visiting fans from Norfolk to attend this Friday’s home football game at Grand Island Senior High.

At a community update Wednesday morning, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover announced the news, which is a shift from the district’s previous policy not to allow any visiting fans at Memorial Stadium.

“As we go forward, as long as we continue to hold athletic events, we want to do everything we can to ensure all students can be supported with family members present,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.