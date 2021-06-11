Grand Island Public Schools to host vaccination locations

Teamwork has been getting the community closer to that reality, Jacobsen said.

“The staff has come together to volunteer and help,” he said of his colleagues.

Working with CDHD and Heartland Health Center has also been essential, Jacobsen added.

“They have been wonderful,” he said.

As bonuses for being vaccinated, the first 100 individuals who come in for the vaccine will receive free lunches in a picnic environment. T-shirts that say “vaccinated” will be given away as supplies allow.

Leonard said keeping the lines of communication open within and between families and medical professionals is part of stopping the spread.

“I encourage our youth and parents to talk about the vaccine, and when in doubt, call your doctor. We are more than happy to sit with you and talk about the vaccine and what to expect, with the biggest expectation of getting your life back to normal,” he said.

Getting school back to normal is also a goal, Jacobsen said.

“We’re striving for the goal of opening school as normally as possible,” he said.