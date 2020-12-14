Grand Island Public Schools’ Virgil Harden leaving district

Grand Island Public Schools’ Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden plans to step away from his role for a different job.

The district said it will conduct a search immediately to fill the position, which Harden is expected to vacate within 90 to 120 days. It added that Harden’s new employer has offered to provide him the transition time he needs to allow for a smooth transition from GIPS.

Harden said that of the “many things” GIPS has accomplished during the years, he is most proud of how the district has “improved the lives and experiences of kids.”

Superintendent Tawana Grover said GIPS would not be where it is today without Harden.

“He has elevated our district in so many ways and left an indelible impact on our community,” she said. “Our district is incredibly grateful for his hard work and commitment over the last two decades.”