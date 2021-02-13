Grand Island Public Schools Virtual Elementary School moving to Stolley Park

The Grand Island Public Schools virtual elementary school will be housed at Stolley Park Elementary next school year.

In a news release Friday night, the district said it is reimagining what virtual school looks like in access and experience, and recognized that a physical location will allow GIPS to personalize the educational experience for students and their families.

“Virtual students will be able to come on site for campus celebrations or to check out books at the library,” GIPS said. “These students will also consider themselves Panthers. This decision will have no impact on the on-site staff, who will continue to serve on-site students.”

With some of the changes GIPS plans to make, its staff are taking on new roles starting next school year to meet the growing needs of students.

Stolley Park Principal Michael Persampieri will transition into a Special Education Program Coordinator position at Walnut Middle School.

“With a background as a school psychologist, special education has long been a passion of Persampieri’s,” GIPS said in the news release. “Under his care and guidance, Stolley Park excelled and the district is excited that Persampieri will continue to leave a lasting impact on students in the community.”