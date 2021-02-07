Grand Island Public Schools working to create equity framework

As part of Saturday’s board retreat, Matthew Kincaid of New Orleans-based Overcoming Racism, gave a lengthy timeline from 1619 to today on racism and inequality. Grover said this allowed GIPS leaders to understand how historical systems are the roots of some of the injustices GIPS students are faced with today.

“I think it was just exposing that it is not just about people being able to pull themselves up with their boot straps,” she said. “It was more about all the challenges throughout history that individuals have faced and where we can begin to change some of that through our policies, through our support and through just having an awareness — an openness — to have a conversation.”

Grover said she is proud to be a part of a school district that is “willing to show up and to step up” to address equity.

“I think, for me as superintendent, it is always a little awkward to call it out, but being an African-American leader of our district, what our leadership and the Board of Education demonstrated today (Saturday) is that an effective equity agenda is not solely owned by people of color,” she said. “Rather, it is owned by people who take personal and professional ownership of the problems and the solutions. I think we are seeing is that we know that we want to be equitable.”

