Grand Island Public Schools worried as COVID-19 numbers rise

As of Thursday afternoon, Gearhart said, there are 465 students absent and 78 staff members absent due to COVID-19. Both of these numbers are an all-time high.

Last week, 13 GIPS students and seven GIPS staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Gearhart also showed a graph with the GIPS staff positivity rate in comparison to Hall County’s. In the past month, GIPS’ staff positivity rate has passed Hall County’s and is at 146% of the county’s positivity rate.

“Basically, what it is saying is, if you are an adult in GIPS, you are 48% more likely to test positive than the average person in Hall County in that given week,” he said.

GIPS Board President Bonnie Hinkle said, “We still do not know, though, how much of the transmission is happening in the schools. We know that staff are positive, but is it because of community spread, or is because of spread within the schools?”

In response to Hinkle, Gearhart said GIPS knows that there is less spread in its schools due to the protocols and policies in place.

“But I also believe there is undetectable spread that is happening,” he said. “That could mean it is coming into and out of schools and we just do not have the data to support that.”