Grand Island Public shifts three administrative positions

Grand Island Public Schools announced three within-the-district leadership shifts Friday.

Fawn Gernstein will be the next Principal of Academy of Freshman Exploration and Grand Island Senior High. Nathan Helzer has been selected as Principal of the Academy of Business and Communications at GISH. Beginning this summer, Kate Crowe who will join Barr Middle School as its Assistant Principal.

Gernstein has been with GIPS for 17 years. Before her hiring at the freshman academy, she was Principal for the Academy of Business & Communications. Gernstein was for a time a GISH English teacher, a grades 6-12 instructional coach and 9-12 literacy coach.

Gernstein said she is excited to “build and sustain” the Academy of Freshman Exploration and called it “the foundation of our Academies of Grand Island Senior High.”

Jeff Gilbertson, GISH Executive Principal, said of Gernstein: “(Gernstein) will make a smooth transition in her new role as the principal of the Academy of Freshman Exploration. (She) has the skill, talent and relentless focus to build trusting relationships with students, parents and staff.”

In late April GIPS announced Blake Thompson had been selected for Academy of Freshman Exploration Principal. He was taking the freshman academy helm from Maggie Mintken.

Concerning the apparent change of heart, the district stated in a news release: “GIPS is fully committed to its students and staff and GIPS’s decision to move in a different direction is to the benefit of GIPS and all its students and staff.”

GIPS officials declined to comment further on the freshman academy principal hiring change.

Thompson is listed on the Harvard Public Schools 2021-2022 online directory as the district’s Assistant Principal and Activities Director. According to the directory, he is also in charge of band, choir, show choir, school musical and drama.

Gernstein will begin her new position at the freshman academy early this summer.

Another GISH academy will have new leadership: Helzer will be the new Academy of Business & Communications principal. Helzer has been with the district for seven years as a music teacher at Barr Middle School. Before joining the GIPS faculty roster, Helzer was a music teacher at Omaha Burke, Ogallala, and Elm Creek.

Helzer is replacing Gernstein’s position at the business and communication academy. He said, “Gernstein and the academy staff have done a tremendous job fostering an academy model that is collaborative and thriving.”

In the coming months, Helzer will meet with Academy of Business & Communication staff and community partners, he said.

Gilbert said in a statement: “Helzer has the proven experiences as a secondary teacher at both the high school and middle school level... (His) passion for student learning and career, college, and world readiness will support his transition as the principal of the Academy of Business and Communication.”

Friday GIPS also announced that Crowe will be Assistant Principal of Barr Middle School beginning this summer.

Crowe has been with the district for 14 years, most recently as District Assessment Coordinator and Title I School Improvement Coordinator. Prior to that, he was a fourth grade teacher at Dodge Elementary and an Instructional Coach at Knickrehm Elementary.

Crowe said GIPS “opportunities for professional development” during her 14 years has prepared her for her new role.

“(I) am incredibly grateful,” Crowe said. “Being able to work with students and support teachers has always been my passion.”

Josue Covarrubias, Barr Principal, also noted Crowe’s experience, saying it has prepared her to help lead Barr as the school’s Assistant Principal.

“Her passion for ensuring students are successful and making sure educators feel supported and empowered will be perfect… for our building,” Covarrubias said.

Tawana Grover, GIPS Superintendent, said the district is pleased to “elevate the impact of these leaders.”

“They have established and will continue to cultivate relationships with teachers, students, parents and businesses and will… strengthen and expand our reach to even greater connections within our community.”