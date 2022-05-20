Grand Island Public staff giving to ‘Add It Up to Opportunity’

Grand Island Public Schools staff responded to the call for the school’s foundation contributions in a big way.

As of Tuesday, a total of $108,561 was collected from 1,141 staff donors and 24 GIPS Board of Education contributors, according to a news release from the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.

Ninety percent of GIPS’s staff members contributed to the campaign, while all members of the GIPS Foundation and GIPS board teams donated.

The campaign, “Add it Up to Opportunity,” ran March 24 through April 20.

Incentives and recognition added up to friendly competition between staff members. Teams with the highest percentage of new and increased gifts received awards, as well as an award for the highest percentage of gifts that were $72 or more.

A team from Walnut Middle School won the award for new and increased percentage. Barr Sixth Grade Team won for the highest percentage of gifts meeting the $72 challenge.

Besides bragging rights, the team from Walnut, led by Angie Wiegert, will host a traveling trophy and will be awarded a prize for their building, to be used during the 2022-2023 school year.

Lacy Biberos’s team from Barr also earned their own campus a prize to be used during the upcoming school year.

Since “Add it Up to Opportunity” began in 2004, the GIPS staff has given $1,215,799 million toward student opportunities.

Among other programs, the campaign funds the foundation’s Classroom Mini-grants, which are designed to fund educational opportunities for students that would not otherwise be available through the district’ general budget.

This school year, twelve grants totaling $13,815 were awarded, benefiting 3,216 students.

Every school in the district has received mini grant funding from GIPS Foundation at some point. Nearly 59,000 GIPS students have been impacted by the program.

The foundation also heads the Teacher of the Year Honor, made possible in part by using “Add it Up” funds. Through a nomination process, four teachers, one staff member and one administrator will be honored this August.

The staff giving campaign also funds the Academic Aristocrat Scholarship Program and the foundation’s general endowment fund.

The campaign included a $10,000 challenge gift from Ann Marsh and the Marsh family. It was to encourage staff to give new or increased gifts to the campaign. Forty-eight percent of the gifts received came from donors qualifying for matching opportunities.

“This campaign has always been a big deal for me,” said Traci Skalberg, Executive Director of the GIPS Foundation. “I love GIPS staff and I love the ownership they show of the GIPS Foundation by giving their own dollars to help students. “