Grand Island Public student-led project a reality

When Kenny Morales wanted to start a robotics summer camp, the Grand Island Senior High student could have heard a lot of “no”s.

Instead, his idea of starting a free robotics camp for middle school students was received by an enthusiastic chorus of “yes”s.

Morales said the idea was hatched while sitting in his room in the middle of the night.

“I went and did a little bit of research on it. I learned a little bit, but not enough to where I could do it by myself, but enough where I got an understanding of what it was I was trying to do.”

What he was “trying to do” was come up with a way to pair standout GISH robotics students with middle school students to learn more about STEM. A summer camp sounded perfect, Morales decided. As the idea percolated, he approached his counselors.

“They said it was a good idea,” he said.

There began a lengthy stream of “yes”s.

“I knew I needed to budget for it. I had to look at different avenues,” Morales said. “I did talk to a couple of people who told me to go for that one. I just went for it.”

“That one” was the GIPS Foundation’s Classroom Mini-grant program, which are designed specifically to fund educational opportunities just out of the district’s financial reach.

A Classroom Mini-grant has never been awarded to a student — Traci Skalberg, executive director of GIPS Foundation, couldn’t think of any students who had even applied.

Alex Kemnitz, the teacher who helped Morales’ camp come true, said, “Classroom grants are mostly teacher-led things, like new technology for teachers or some additional training for teachers, but mostly student-centered experiences.”

“So this falls right into it as well,” he said.

Soon Skalberg received an email from Morales.

“He reached out to me asking was there any money at the foundation that he could apply for? Or, do we have any kind of funds that can help him?”

The timing was perfect, as the Classroom Mini-grant program had just started its next application cycle.

“We’ve never had a student want to apply for something like that,” Skalberg said. “I thought, ‘That’s really cool.’”

She didn’t say “no.”

“As we all know, things really do take a lot more infrastructure money than direct costs,” Skalberg said. “The whole premise was based on … having people ready and willing to help run that camp. We wanted to make sure that the district was in a position to be able to support his ideas.”

Skalberg asked around — school administrators, teachers, fellow foundation folks — to see if it was even plausible.

“Yes,” they said.

“I told Kenny to go ahead and apply,” Skalberg said. “’We’ve never had a student apply before, but go ahead and apply.’”

There was a lot of orchestrating, a lot of thinking when putting together the grant application.

“The actual process wasn’t too bad itself,” Morales shrugged. “It was mostly just having an outline and a budget for everything we’re going to do and having a set steps of how are we going to get it done.”

Kemnitz helped Morales with the grant, but said Morales was the one who took charge.

“I’m sure he was a shoo-in. He wrote a really good grant. We worked on that for quite a few days,” Kemnitz said.

The GIPS Foundation’s review committee — consisting of school district personnel, volunteers, foundation folks and some former teachers — were impressed, Skalberg said.

“His grant was top notch; he researched it, he did a fantastic job of explaining what he wanted to do,” she said. “Of course, I think everybody wants kids to succeed. In this case, everything was so well researched, he did such a nice job it was really easy to say ‘yes.’”

The project was awarded $1,500, which covered pay for staff, some take-home projects and the purchase of materials, Kemnitz said.

Some aspects of the camp don’t cost a thing, Kemnitz added, by simply “pairing (campers) up with standout students from the high school to do fun things and learn about STEM and learn to be better people in the process.”

Morales indicated that was a significant part of his idea.

“It was something that sounded interesting to me. And something that would resonate with these kids as well.”

Skalberg said, “Let’s face it, there’s not enough mentoring going on, and that’s something we’d like to see. This just really fit the bill, and we were excited the district would support it as well.”

The camp is free and ended up having 14 campers and five counselors. They worked with the district to be part of the summer’s busing. Beginning June 13, the scent of soldering and sound of small motors humming filled one of the Academy of Engineering & Technology classrooms.

Morales’s GRIT Robotics Camp was underway.

Has Morales opened a door for more Classroom Mini-grant GIPS student applications? He could have, Skalberg said. Occasionally the foundation gets requests from students through other means. Morales was a mini-grant “first.”

He didn’t seem to think much of it. “I’m sure it’s just because no one ever thought about it.”

Skalberg said she and the grant committee thought a lot of Morales — and his idea.

“This student was such a go-getter, making things happen. He had an idea and he was going to make it come to fruition,” Skalberg said.

“They could have said ‘no,’ but we want to say ‘yes.’”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent.

