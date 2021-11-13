Grand Island Public wants every student in at least one extracurricular activity

Still, there is a cost, Dexter said. “I’ll be really upfront - to carry this off we don’t have the money to do it. If it weren’t for ESSER III funds, we wouldn’t be able to.”

That round of COVID relief funding from the federal government is required to be spent May 2021 through September 2023. According to figures assembled by The Associated Press, GIPS’s ESSER III share rings in at $17,989,628 – however, not all of that has been designated for Extracurricular Excellence items.

Dexter said the timeline has been taken into consideration as plans are drafted. “What we want to do is pilot, get some things in writing and in place so that at the end of year three we can come to (the board) and say, this is what works, and this is what we can sustain, this is what it’s going to cost.”

Board President Bonnie Hinkle said she is looking forward to getting the final plan drafted and put into action. “I’m anxious to see it get moving, and I’m glad we have the ESSER III dollars to help us get it started.”

Dexter said there will be more opportunities for stakeholder input before the Long Range Plan for Extracurricular Excellence is finalized.

Other items on the meeting’s agenda included: