Grand Island Public wants every student in at least one extracurricular activity

An estimated 2,880 Grand Island Public Schools students were registered for extracurricular activities during 2019-20 school year, GIPS reported. In 2020-21 that number was 1,894.
District leaders want to push that number far higher.
The latest draft of the district’s Long Range Plan for Extracurricular Excellence, part of GIPS’s On Track to Thrive 2025 strategic plan, was discussed Thursday night during the GIPS Board of Education regular meeting.
The eight-tenet document details lofty goals for the district, which were developed after three parent, patron and student meetings last spring that each drew 65-70 individuals, said Robin Dexter, associate superintendent.
“We had some healthy discussion,” Dexter said. She said out of that conversation came concerns about making sure students and families know what extracurricular activities are available, and how to get involved.
Dexter said, “That will be the No. 1 goal: how to communicate it out and how do we get students and families engaged.”
Engagement so active that GIPS would aim to have every student involved in at least one extracurricular activity. Dexter said this goes beyond athletics. “We really wanted to make sure we addressed both athletics and fine arts.”
That goal includes increasing offerings in both areas, from intramural sports opportunities to more offerings for elementary-aged students. School year 2019-20’s annual report states that GIPS offered 53 school-sponsored sports teams and 113 clubs and activities in that timeframe.
Board member Dan Brosz said, “I’ll be anxious to see what kinds of programming comes out – not just performing arts, but visual arts. That’s an area that some kids will really excel in when they know they don’t have the athletic ability to get on the basketball court or play tennis.”
Beyond participation itself, the Extracurricular Excellence plan also addresses constructive criticism from adult leaders and healthy relationship building within activities. To help contribute to the effort, coaches and sponsors for GIPS activities have met to address such points.
Also included in the plan are studies and surveys concerning the district’s facilities, Dexter noted. “We are out of space – space is a huge issue for us.” She cited the lack of facilities for some middle school students’ activities, and the girls wrestling team’s impromptu practice space.
Board member Lindsey Jurgens expressed enthusiasm for the plan as drafted. “It hits on so many crucial points for our students’ development,” she said. “I feel like it’s going to pay off in dividends.”
Still, there is a cost, Dexter said. “I’ll be really upfront - to carry this off we don’t have the money to do it. If it weren’t for ESSER III funds, we wouldn’t be able to.”
That round of COVID relief funding from the federal government is required to be spent May 2021 through September 2023. According to figures assembled by The Associated Press, GIPS’s ESSER III share rings in at $17,989,628 – however, not all of that has been designated for Extracurricular Excellence items.
Dexter said the timeline has been taken into consideration as plans are drafted. “What we want to do is pilot, get some things in writing and in place so that at the end of year three we can come to (the board) and say, this is what works, and this is what we can sustain, this is what it’s going to cost.”
Board President Bonnie Hinkle said she is looking forward to getting the final plan drafted and put into action. “I’m anxious to see it get moving, and I’m glad we have the ESSER III dollars to help us get it started.”
Dexter said there will be more opportunities for stakeholder input before the Long Range Plan for Extracurricular Excellence is finalized.
Other items on the meeting’s agenda included:
- The board approved pay increase for nutrition services’ substitute workers. The total impact on the GIPS’s budget, based on last year’s worked hours and increased staffing, is projected to be $5,995.24. The district has been suffering from a shortage of substitute workers, including but not limited to those in nutrition services.
- A committee that includes representatives from each GIPS campus has been working on the 2022-23 school year calendar. The latest draft as presented Thursday does not carry over the extra days off (mental health days) added to the 2021-22 school year.
