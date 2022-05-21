 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Grand Island Public Works Director retiring

  • 0
City Hall
Independent file/Brandon Summers

Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins is retiring.

Mayor Roger Steele announced Friday that Collins gave notice of his retirement. Collins’ employment will run through May 31.

“I’ve enjoyed my time living in Grand Island and working with the city has been a real pleasure. However, it is time for me to retire,” said Collins.

Steele will recommend to Grand Island City Council at the regularly scheduled May 24 meeting that Keith Kurz be appointed as interim public works director and city engineer.

Kurz currently serves as assistant public Works director.

“I anticipate a seamless transition in leadership will occur with Keith Kurz appointment and the council’s approval,” said Steele. “Keith will move forward with a team of dedicated individuals and believe the department’s continued success will not be deterred.”

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts