Grand Island Public Works Director retiring

Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins is retiring.

Mayor Roger Steele announced Friday that Collins gave notice of his retirement. Collins’ employment will run through May 31.

“I’ve enjoyed my time living in Grand Island and working with the city has been a real pleasure. However, it is time for me to retire,” said Collins.

Steele will recommend to Grand Island City Council at the regularly scheduled May 24 meeting that Keith Kurz be appointed as interim public works director and city engineer.

Kurz currently serves as assistant public Works director.

“I anticipate a seamless transition in leadership will occur with Keith Kurz appointment and the council’s approval,” said Steele. “Keith will move forward with a team of dedicated individuals and believe the department’s continued success will not be deterred.”