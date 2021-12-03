Grand Island Public's O’Connor learning center wins 2021 Beautification Award

O’Connor Learning Center has received the 2021 Community Beautification Award presented by the Regional Planning Commission.

Grand Island businessman Roy O’Connor donated the 50,000-square-foot, former Shopko space at 2208 N. Webb Road for the project to Grand Island Public Schools.

Remodeling started in 2020 and was completed in time for the 2021-22 school year.

O’Connor, joined at Wednesday’s meeting by his wife Jennifer, called it “an honor” for the project to receive this year’s award.

“It’s an honor because of the location and the use of the facility,” he told The Independent. “My wife and I believe very much in early childhood education and to develop a facility like that, for that use, we’re very honored the city recognizes that.”

The award has been given since the early 1970s, Nabity told RPC board members.

Presentation of the annual award was delayed by three months this year due to a lack of nominations.

“We typically try to do this a couple of months earlier than this, but we weren’t getting nominations in so we kept extending the nomination period,” he said.

