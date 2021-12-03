Grand Island Public's O’Connor learning center wins 2021 Beautification Award

O’Connor Learning Center has received the 2021 Community Beautification Award presented by the Regional Planning Commission.
Grand Island businessman Roy O’Connor donated the 50,000-square-foot, former Shopko space at 2208 N. Webb Road for the project to Grand Island Public Schools.
Remodeling started in 2020 and was completed in time for the 2021-22 school year.
O’Connor, joined at Wednesday’s meeting by his wife Jennifer, called it “an honor” for the project to receive this year’s award.
“It’s an honor because of the location and the use of the facility,” he told The Independent. “My wife and I believe very much in early childhood education and to develop a facility like that, for that use, we’re very honored the city recognizes that.”
The award has been given since the early 1970s, Nabity told RPC board members.
Presentation of the annual award was delayed by three months this year due to a lack of nominations.
“We typically try to do this a couple of months earlier than this, but we weren’t getting nominations in so we kept extending the nomination period,” he said.
Four candidates were nominated, including Holiday Express, 2510 S. North Road; Hedde Building, 201 W. Third St.; and Central Nebraska Sod & Landscape, 2885 St. Paul Road.
“All of the nominees deserve credit because all of them have made a big difference in their neighborhoods and where the buildings are,” Nabity said.
O’Connor Learning Center distinguishes itself for diminishing the so-called “asphalt deserts” distinct to big box store locations, Nabity said.
“This is an example of a project that has removed asphalt, has removed parking, and added landscaping and greenspace, and broke up what was a large expanse of asphalt in front of a building,” he said.
The project cost roughly $9.6 million.
The site boasts 10 classrooms and is able to serve up to 300 GIPS students, an increase from the previously early childhood learning site, the former Engleman Elementary Building at 4360 W. Capital Ave.
Nominations for improvement projects for the Grand Island area typically start in June.
“If you’ve got some next June, please send them to us,” Nabity said. “We want to know what’s going on in your communities.”
No tax dollars are spent on the award, Nabity noted. Funds are provided by donations from local lending institutions.