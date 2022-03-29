Grand Island Public's old Engleman School building coming down

The former Engleman Elementary School building — most recently Grand Island Public Schools’ Early Learning Center — is in its final months.

The initial stages of demolition have begun on the decades-old building, which received blight study approval by Grand Island City Council in late January of this year.

A tour by the Independent of the building by Dan Petsch, GIPS director of buildings and grounds, revealed an eerie building containing only hints of its previous life, familiar school exit signs hanging from the ceiling and dozens of sturdy classroom doors stacked against one another in the gym.

“Some of these doors and stuff were taken out during the (asbestos) abatement process, but the (Grand Island Police Department) also did some training,” Petsch said. “I’ve had the fire department and state patrol practice in here.”

“There’s still a lot of old furniture and things,” Petsch said. “Once everything is cleaned out of the building and utilities are capped we will start the actual demolition of the structure.”

Things like old toilets and sinks will be salvaged by the contractors, he said.

Broken ceiling tiles line the old school’s hallways, leaving the duct work and innards of old Engleman exposed. Navigating piles of rubble and ducting around hanging light fixtures, Petsch entered one of the classrooms. Remnants of glue cling to the walls, all that’s left of the classrooms’ white boards.

“This was asbestos tile,” Petsch said, pointing at the floor. There is no carpet, no tile — just black tar paper-looking surface, glue clinging to it much as its fellow occupants.

The bones of old Engleman are good, Petsch said, but it would be cost-prohibitive to bring the rest of the structure up to a saleable standard.

A corner window lets in light, though partially boarded up. “This window is a prime example of just everything you’d have to do — single pane glass.” Petsch tapped the glass with is fingertips. “You would have to invest a lot of money. My figure was between $5 million to $6 million.”

Even after spending millions, the building wouldn’t be suited for modern education practices.

“You have a regular classroom, and we follow the programming,” Petsch said. “Not every building is the same. Some buildings have more special education (needs) than others, or things like EL.”

Size-wise, Petsch said, “A couple (classrooms) up here aren’t too bad, but you go downstairs, and they’re smaller. That’s an issue, especially if you’ve got 20-plus kids.”

In a 2007 article about Engleman Elementary moving out of the old building, Petsch said it consisted of 600-square-foot classrooms. At that time he noted many other classrooms in the district measured up to 900 square feet.

During Monday’s tour, Petsch noted another size barrier: parking. “We had a lot of issues, back when we were using it as an elementary building, with the safety — drop off and pick-up.”

Those problems continued when the building was fitted into the Early Learning Center.

“We used to block the traffic up every morning, every afternoon,” Petsch said. “The most hectic time is trying to get the kids to school and then picking them up. Everybody wants to come at the same time, and even with a good design, which we do have in some cases, it’s hard to get people to follow all the rules.”

There is a lot crammed into the small lot, measuring 3.4 acres, situated at Engleman Road and Capital Avenue.

According to the GIPS website, old Engleman as it stands started as a 3,507-square-foot building, opening for class in 1960 following a November 1959 bond election. In the 1960s, an additional two classrooms were built. Later in the decade an additional 15,181 square feet-worth of eight classrooms and office suite were added.

In 1978 four classrooms, a kitchen and a gym were added.

Engleman Elementary’s old site was annexed by the city of Grand Island in 1985 as it annexed residential subdivisions west of Highway 281, making what was once School District No. 30 within GIPS’s jurisdiction.

The new Engleman Elementary at 1812 Mansfield Road welcomed students into its site in August 2008. Eventually the old Engleman building became the GIPS Early Learning Center. It remained so until the GIPS O’Connor Early Learning Center — a reincarnation of the Shopko store on 2208 North Webb Road — was completed.

While the future of early childhood education at GIPS is realized, the past is crumbling and awaiting the blessings of bulldozers. Petsch said ideally demolition would end this May.

“There’s really no urgency to getting it taken down, although it would be best to hit the summer, so we could get the property up for sale at that point in time,” Petsch said.

He declined to venture what the district would ask for the property. It hasn’t been determined yet.

“We’re going to set a minimum, and I haven’t gone through that process just yet,” Petsch said. “I want to get an appraisal done so that we better understand what we might be able to get for it.”

Following demolition, the ground will be leveled and grass planted for soil stability. What follows likely will be residential, according to Petsch and statements by others.

The future of the 3.4-acre spot tucked in right next to Engleman Road and Capital Avenue is relatively unknown, but the present is a building with precarious paths.

Petsch dodges porcelain bathroom sinks resting in the old school’s hallways and a smattering of forgotten toys, apologetically saying:

“It’s a little bit of a mess right now.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

