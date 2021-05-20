Grand Island pursuing recruiter for open city attorney position

Grand Island’s city attorney position has been open since 2019.

To find someone for the vacant role, the city has put out a request-for-proposals for a recruiter to find a new city attorney.

“We haven’t been able to find one through our advertising efforts,” said Aaron Schmid, city human resources director.

The position originally was posted in October 2019, and closed in March 2020 due to pandemic-related concerns.

It then was reopened in October 2020, but a candidate has yet to be found.

Schmid said consulting with an external search firm is the appropriate next step.

Response to the city’s posting has been minimal.

“We had a few the first time, but we didn’t find anybody who qualified before we ended the search,” he said. “This time even less, maybe three or four candidates who didn’t meet the qualifications. We don’t really have anybody we can pursue at this time.”

The city’s job posting lists an annual salary of $111,224.88 to $154,101.17.