Grand Island pursuing recruiter for open city attorney position

Grand Island’s city attorney position has been open since 2019.
To find someone for the vacant role, the city has put out a request-for-proposals for a recruiter to find a new city attorney.
“We haven’t been able to find one through our advertising efforts,” said Aaron Schmid, city human resources director.
The position originally was posted in October 2019, and closed in March 2020 due to pandemic-related concerns.
It then was reopened in October 2020, but a candidate has yet to be found.
Schmid said consulting with an external search firm is the appropriate next step.
Response to the city’s posting has been minimal.
“We had a few the first time, but we didn’t find anybody who qualified before we ended the search,” he said. “This time even less, maybe three or four candidates who didn’t meet the qualifications. We don’t really have anybody we can pursue at this time.”
The city’s job posting lists an annual salary of $111,224.88 to $154,101.17.
Per the job description, the city attorney will plan, direct and participate in the provision of complex professional legal services to the mayor, city council, city administrator, city departments and various boards and commissions; perform administrative work in directing legal activities of the city; and provide policy, technical and administrative support to the mayor, city council and city administrator.
Typically, a recruiter receives 1% of the position’s salary, but that has been left open in the RFP, Schmid explained.
“Some of them do a little different approach, where they may ask for some upfront to cover advertising costs,” he said. “We’ll see what the bids look like and which one makes sense for us financially.”
The RFP first has to be approved by the Grand Island City Council.
It may not be a quick process after that.
“We have to be realistic, too,” Schmid said. “Even with a search firm, it may take time to find somebody.”
Assistant City Attorney Stacy Nonhof has been fulfilling the duties of city attorney since Jerry Janu-
lewicz resigned the position in 2019 after three years to become Grand Island city administrator.
Bids for the RFP are due to the city by June 2.
The job posting can be found on the city of Grand Island website at www.grand-island.com/departments/human-resources/employment-opportunities.