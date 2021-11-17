Grand Island rallies behind Northwest student battling rare bone cancer

On Sept. 15, Wyatt underwent a major operation that took 12 hours. Emily remembers it as “a long day of praying.”

Doctors removed a tumor from his left arm. In the meantime, they had to remove a large portion of his ulna bone, “which is that outer bone on his arm, and basically put in a cadaver bone in its place,” Emily said.

In doing the work, they cut out muscle tissue, arteries and veins. Doctors also took a skin flap from his leg and put it on his arm, she said.

The family was happy that doctors were able to do the surgery. If things hadn’t worked out, his arm might have been amputated.

After the surgery, Wyatt spent a week in the hospital. “He was in a lot of pain for a few days,” Emily said.

Recovery was a long process, she said. He was not able to use his left hand or his left arm. Wounds needed to heal where skin grafting had been done on his right leg.

Before surgery, Wyatt did six rounds of chemo, from June through August.

He’s now getting eight rounds of chemo over 16 weeks. His third round is this week. After that, he’ll have some radiation, his mother said.