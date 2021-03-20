Grand Island ready for arrival of COVID-19 variant

“We’re seeing a more rapid spread across populations,” Anderson said.

CDHD does tests to determine whether any variants have appeared locally.

“If we have someone who gets COVID after having been vaccinated and is fully vaccinated, we do a sample and send it to the Nebraska Public Health Lab,” she said. “At the lab, they’re able to type the variants. They can see what variants are there.”

No samples sent from CDHD to NPHL have revealed any COVID-19 variants. Testing yields other useful information, though.

“They can go into the genome sequencing, and when they did that we found that 12 (of those samples) were related, and that helps with our case-contact investigations,” Anderson said. “It helps us find out how these two people, who don’t appear to have any relationship, where did they come into contact with the virus?”

COVID-19 safety precautions are still effective: wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and sterilizing surfaces.

Key to preventing the spread of newly arriving variants is vaccinations.

More than 10,000 people in the CDHD three-county area have completed vaccinations.