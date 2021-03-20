Grand Island ready for arrival of COVID-19 variant

The first cases of the Brazil variant of COVID-19 in Nebraska have been confirmed.
Two cases in Omaha were reported Thursday by the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services and Nebraska Public Health Lab.
The variant, known as P.1, has been spreading throughout the United States and is considered more contagious, DHHS stated in a press release.
Central District Health Department in Grand Island is ready to respond to the arrival of any of the existing COVID-19 variants.
There have been no reports of a variant in the CDHD’s three-county area, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
It is not a matter of “if” the variants will arrive, but “when,” Teresa Anderson, CDHD director, explained.
“We expect to see one of the variant strains any time now,” Anderson said. “We’re on the alert.”
When discovered, the variant strains can then be predicted and tracked.
“Once it gets typed and we know if it’s the U.K. strain, or there are a couple circulating in New York state, once we know, that helps us to predict it,” Anderson said.
Several of these variant strains are “highly transmissible.”
“We’re seeing a more rapid spread across populations,” Anderson said.
CDHD does tests to determine whether any variants have appeared locally.
“If we have someone who gets COVID after having been vaccinated and is fully vaccinated, we do a sample and send it to the Nebraska Public Health Lab,” she said. “At the lab, they’re able to type the variants. They can see what variants are there.”
No samples sent from CDHD to NPHL have revealed any COVID-19 variants. Testing yields other useful information, though.
“They can go into the genome sequencing, and when they did that we found that 12 (of those samples) were related, and that helps with our case-contact investigations,” Anderson said. “It helps us find out how these two people, who don’t appear to have any relationship, where did they come into contact with the virus?”
COVID-19 safety precautions are still effective: wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and sterilizing surfaces.
Key to preventing the spread of newly arriving variants is vaccinations.
More than 10,000 people in the CDHD three-county area have completed vaccinations.
CDHD is trying to “beat the clock” before variants arrive locally, Anderson said.
“We’re vaccinating as many people as we can, as quickly as we can, but we also know that until we have a good 80% of our population vaccinated, we’re still going to be watching closely and at risk for those variants spreading in our community,” she said.
There have been no ill effects reported from people who have completed vaccination.
“We’re seeing people with kind of an achiness and fatigue, maybe a headache,” Anderson said. “We have not seen any severe reactions.”
A goal for CDHD is to have students ready for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“We hope that in the fall, hopefully before school starts, that we’ll be able to vaccinate the 12- to 18-year-old range of individuals, those kids that are in high school and middle school, too,” she said. “In the spring, hopefully the vaccine will be ready for the age 6 months to seventh grade.”
For more information about CDHD services, COVID-19 testing, vaccination opportunities and other coronavirus information, visit cdhd.ne.gov.