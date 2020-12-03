Grand Island receives $251,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

Coronavirus-related funds received by the city of Grand Island will be used to help women with employment, to sanitize the YMCA, to provide cleaning items and to help people with rent, house payments and utilities.
The city recently received $251,000 in CARES Act funds from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. The CARES Act provided HUD with $5 billion in supplemental community development block grant funding.
The money received by Grand Island is meant to help the city respond to needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“By securing these funds, the city is able to assist nonprofit service providers within our community to continue providing much-needed aid to those affected by the COVID-19,” Mayor Roger Steele said Wednesday in a community update broadcast from City Hall.
Amber Alvidrez, the city’s community development administrator, detailed how the money will be used. Alvidrez oversees the city’s community development block grant program.
The money was allocated to four local nonprofit entities, which will use the money for five programs. Those service providers each applied for the funding.
n The YWCA used $30,000 of the money to create a program called the Women’s Empowerment Center. It is meant to help women who may have lost a job or missed a job opportunity due to COVID-19.
The women will be able to receive financial education, employment coaching, stress solution services and educational assistance. Recipients will receive one-on-one coaching from YWCA staff members, “who will aid in creating a stability plan to help them be successful during this program and after,” Alvidrez said.
Support Local Journalism
Those women can be helped “with child care while they are receiving these benefits, transportation plans to get to the program and also to help create a plan for afterwards when they receive job offers or start a job,” she said.
The program may help the women with business attire if needed and other needs, such as food and housing.
For more information on the program, contact Tyler Fike at the YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. His phone number is 308-384-9922. His email address is tfike@ywca.gi.org.
The YMCA was allocated $12,000 in COVID response funding “in order to clean and sanitize their facilities, as the YMCA acts as a host to multiple vulnerable groups throughout Grand Island during the day,” Alvidrez said. “This comes from the need for their day care facility as well as their facility having programs for elderly and other groups that fall into a vulnerable population who may be affected by COVID-19.”
n Heartland United Way received two grants totaling $119,459.
One of them, totaling $44,459, is being used for a program called Protect GI. The money will go toward providing personal protective equipment and sanitation items to Grand Island nonprofits, schools, churches that provide a public service and members of the general public. Those items will be used by nonprofits and service providers that “are unable to access or afford those products on their own in order to be able to continue offering services within our community at this time,” Alvidrez said.
Heartland United Way will also create and provide information on PPE safety measures, such as the importance of wearing, correctly cleaning and sanitizing masks. That information is provided in a number of languages. Groups in need of those products should contact Heartland United Way, 1451 N. Webb Road. The phone number is 308-382-2675 and the email address is Disaster@heartlandunitedway.org.
Heartland United Way will use the other grant, totaling $75,000, for its Emergency Payment Program. Funds will help people with delinquent rent and mortgage payments and aid with utility payments. Staff members will work individually with clients. Help may also be provided with medical bills, food and household needs. For assistance, contact Jessica Gutierrez at Heartland United Way. The phone number is 308-382-2675 and the email address is navigator@heartlandunitedway.org.
— The final allocation, amounting to $90,000, went to the Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership for its GI Cares Emergency Payment Program.
The money will be used for rent, delinquent mortgage payments and utility bills (both current and past due). People who’ve recently received a past due notice, or know they’re going to be behind, should visit the office, 2525 W. Old Lincoln Highway. Applications are outside the door. It might take a week to get a response. People also may call Colleen Duering at 308-385-5500. If they haven’t heard back, applicants can call to find out the status of their applications, Alvidrez said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.