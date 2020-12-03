Grand Island receives $251,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

One of them, totaling $44,459, is being used for a program called Protect GI. The money will go toward providing personal protective equipment and sanitation items to Grand Island nonprofits, schools, churches that provide a public service and members of the general public. Those items will be used by nonprofits and service providers that “are unable to access or afford those products on their own in order to be able to continue offering services within our community at this time,” Alvidrez said.

Heartland United Way will also create and provide information on PPE safety measures, such as the importance of wearing, correctly cleaning and sanitizing masks. That information is provided in a number of languages. Groups in need of those products should contact Heartland United Way, 1451 N. Webb Road. The phone number is 308-382-2675 and the email address is Disaster@heartlandunitedway.org.

Heartland United Way will use the other grant, totaling $75,000, for its Emergency Payment Program. Funds will help people with delinquent rent and mortgage payments and aid with utility payments. Staff members will work individually with clients. Help may also be provided with medical bills, food and household needs. For assistance, contact Jessica Gutierrez at Heartland United Way. The phone number is 308-382-2675 and the email address is navigator@heartlandunitedway.org.