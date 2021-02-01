Grand Island receives $3.5 million in CARES Act reimbursements

The city of Grand Island has received roughly $3.5 million in CARES Act reimbursements for its first responders and public safety.
“For us, that includes fire, police and our 911 dispatchers,” city Assistant Finance Director Brian Schultz said. “We were able to recoup a nice portion of their salaries.”
Acquiring the funds was a simple process, Schultz said.
The federal funds are distributed through the state, which set aside roughly $100 million for local governments.
“Initially, it was just going to cover the portion that FEMA wasn’t going to cover, and then they expanded the scope of it throughout the pandemic,” Schultz said.
Once the Phase 1 public safety went official, we filed paperwork through grant management firm Deloitte, which has offices in Omaha.
“Instead of doing it in-house, (the city) hired Deloitte to be the managers of those funds,” Schultz said. “We got a Deloitte rep out of Washington, D.C., and he basically helped get us through the process, file the paperwork. It’s a multimonth review process between Deloitte and the state.”
The first set of funds was received in late November and the second set in late December for the total $3.5 million.
Specific figures were not provided.
Hall County received $1.25 million in January in CARES Act funds for its first responders, which includes the Sheriff’s Department as well as the Corrections Department.
The city employs more first responders than the county.
“We have a much larger scope of work that we do,” Schultz said.
“I knew our dollars would be a lot bigger from the onset.”
The city will benefit from having the funds reimbursed, Schultz said.
“We knew we’d be getting into our cash reserves a little bit as it is for our current fiscal year,” he said, “but to have this nice chunk of change coming back our way will help our cash flow fund balance a lot when we have our budget discussions this year.”
Other sources of reimbursements are being pursued by the city, as well.
A U.S. Department of Justice grant and a Federal Emergency Management Agency CARES Act grant will provide for COVID-related expenses incurred through the pandemic in 2020.
“CARES Act is such a large, encompassing, animal of a bill,” Schultz said. “There’s all sorts of different branches of it.”
Schultz is optimistic the city will receive the funds.
“It’s an ongoing process, and there’s a ton of red tape, but I’m optimistic,” he said.