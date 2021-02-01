Grand Island receives $3.5 million in CARES Act reimbursements

Hall County received $1.25 million in January in CARES Act funds for its first responders, which includes the Sheriff’s Department as well as the Corrections Department.

The city employs more first responders than the county.

“We have a much larger scope of work that we do,” Schultz said.

“I knew our dollars would be a lot bigger from the onset.”

The city will benefit from having the funds reimbursed, Schultz said.

“We knew we’d be getting into our cash reserves a little bit as it is for our current fiscal year,” he said, “but to have this nice chunk of change coming back our way will help our cash flow fund balance a lot when we have our budget discussions this year.”

Other sources of reimbursements are being pursued by the city, as well.

A U.S. Department of Justice grant and a Federal Emergency Management Agency CARES Act grant will provide for COVID-related expenses incurred through the pandemic in 2020.

“CARES Act is such a large, encompassing, animal of a bill,” Schultz said. “There’s all sorts of different branches of it.”

Schultz is optimistic the city will receive the funds.