Grand Island has been selected as a member of the International City/County Management Association's Economic Mobility and Opportunity Cohort.

The International City/County Management Association is a professional local government organization that provides leadership, innovation, ethics and management practices to local government professionals across the globe.

"As a member of the ICMA EMO Cohort, Grand Island will receive a $30,000 grant to advance local activities designed to boost upward mobility for our residents," says a news release.

Support for ICMA comes from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Economic Mobility and Opportunity program.

"Together with our local partners, Grand Island Public Schools and Central Community College, our efforts over the next several months will focus on linkages between jobs, education and technical training opportunities in Grand Island," says the news release.

The project will be called JETT + GI - Connecting Grand Island to Jobs, Education, Technical Training.

"We will engage a consultant to assess transportation barriers faced by those seeking additional training or employment, and to develop a strategy for improving residents' connectivity to workforce development opportunities and major areas of employment within the city," says the news release. "Our goal is a viable service delivery plan to connect secondary and post-secondary school students with workforce educational opportunities, technical training and major employers within the City of Grand Island."

The local cohort team consists of Marcie Kemnitz of Central Community College, Robin Dexter of Grand Island Public Schools and Laura McAloon, Grand Island's interim city administrator.

That team "will have opportunities to meet with our peers from other local governments working on similar issues, and with technical experts in this field," says the news release. "Through participation in the EMO Cohort, we look forward to learning more about drivers of mobility and opportunity and what is working in terms to move the needle for the security, health and welfare of vulnerable residents in communities across the country, but especially right here in Grand Island."

Mayor Roger Steele said, "It is a great honor for Grand Island to be selected as a member of this national cohort and we appreciate ICMA and the Gates Foundation's Economic Mobility and Opportunity program for making it possible. Our shared goal of developing easily accessible transportation options to connect Grand Island residents with the educational and workforce training opportunities of our partners at Central Community College and Grand Island Public Schools will create economic growth for the entire region.

"We will share more about ways for community members to engage with this effort as the work unfolds," Steele added. "For now, please join us in celebrating Grand Island, Central Community College and Grand Island Public Schools on taking this important step towards increased economic mobility for our residents, together with our national EMO Cohort partners throughout the United States."

Grand Island is one of 10 communities that were selected to be members of the EMO Cohort.

The others were Beloit, Wisconsin; Chesterfield County, Virginia; Dubuque, Iowa; El Paso County, Texas; Gresham, Oregon; Meadville, Pennsylvania; Morgan Hill, California; San Juan County, Utah, and Tarboro, North Carolina. Cohort participants were selected through an application process that gauged readiness to implement EMO-centered strategies through policies, practices, processes and programs.