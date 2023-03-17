Grand Island Regional Hospital, which opened in August of 2020, will have its first community-wide open house Saturday.

The open house runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Tours will be given and light refreshments served. Swag bags will be given to the first guests.

"We want the folks to see the hospital, learn about our services, what we do and what we're doing in the community," said hospital CEO Larry Speicher.

"We're growing as an organization," Speicher said. Grand Island Regional has more than 350 employees and about 270 providers, including physicians.

The hospital is "seeing patients come in from all over central Nebraska" because the physicians do a lot of outreach in the area.

The emergency department is growing. "We're seeing a fair number of patients come through the emergency department on a daily basis," Speicher said.

In the maternity world, about 460 babies were born at the hospital last year.

In addition, "Our medicine services are growing," Speicher said, referring to pneumonia and infection types of cases.

Grand Island Regional has also brought in Bryan Heart Institute for cardiology services. "They provide services every day of the week now for us. So we're excited about that.

"We've also been developing other subspecialty services," he said.

Bryan Heart Institute is based in Lincoln. The physicians come to Grand Island on a rotating schedule.

Grand Island Regional has recruited a new interventional cardiologist who starts work in July. "We're adding more cardiologists to the marketplace," Speicher said.

Speicher wants people to know "that we're dedicated to providing great service here, that we want them to have a great experience and a great outcome, and we want them to know that we're a choice in the marketplace for health care."

The hospital totals 175,000 square feet. Bryan Health owns 90% of Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

The ownership structure hasn't changed, but the signs outside the hospital have been updated to include the Bryan name.

In adding the Bryan name to the signs, Grand Island Regional is "branding Bryan Health in the marketplace" and making sure the community knows that Bryan "is in partnership with the physicians here," Speicher said.

Grand Island Regional Medical Center is proud to be affiliated with Bryan.

"We want to let people know that we're part of Bryan Health System. They're a Nebraska organization, with six hospitals (and) over 5,000 employees. They can help provide a lot of resources to the Grand Island market, which is why the physicians were so excited to work with them," Speicher said.

Speicher encourages people to attend Saturday's open house "just to see our new, beautiful facility that we offer to the folks in Grand Island and central Nebraska."