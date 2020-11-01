Grand Island Regional Medical Center hopes to boost patient care with amenities

When the Grand Island Regional Medical Center fully opens later this year, it will have a number of amenities available to both patients and their families.

Tiffani Arndt, chief nursing officer, said the new hospital will have 67 beds and will offer “full acute care” with surgery, intensive care, medical/surgical orthopedics, labor delivery, postpartum care, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care and cardiology.

“We offer a separate labor and delivery experience with postpartum,” she said. “So we will have patients coming in their own specialized entrance, which is really nice for them. Then, they will labor in a different area of the hospital and to recover, they will go up to the floor, so that is unique for this area. They can go in and we will be ready for them. It will be a good experience for them.”

Arndt said the surgical and medical floors were expected to open first at the new hospital. She said the third floor will house surgical, orthopedic, postpartum recovery and neonatal care. The fourth floor will house progressive care and intensive care medical patients.

For patients, Arndt said the hospital will provide “some of the best food service.”