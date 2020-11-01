Grand Island Regional Medical Center hopes to boost patient care with amenities

When the Grand Island Regional Medical Center fully opens later this year, it will have a number of amenities available to both patients and their families.
Tiffani Arndt, chief nursing officer, said the new hospital will have 67 beds and will offer “full acute care” with surgery, intensive care, medical/surgical orthopedics, labor delivery, postpartum care, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care and cardiology.
“We offer a separate labor and delivery experience with postpartum,” she said. “So we will have patients coming in their own specialized entrance, which is really nice for them. Then, they will labor in a different area of the hospital and to recover, they will go up to the floor, so that is unique for this area. They can go in and we will be ready for them. It will be a good experience for them.”
Arndt said the surgical and medical floors were expected to open first at the new hospital. She said the third floor will house surgical, orthopedic, postpartum recovery and neonatal care. The fourth floor will house progressive care and intensive care medical patients.
For patients, Arndt said the hospital will provide “some of the best food service.”
“So far, the food feedback has been amazing, which is unique for a hospital,” she said. “One of our patients said we have one of the best sandwiches she had ever had in her life and she is 85. Food is so important, so we want to make sure that is a great experience for our patients.”
Arndt said the hospital also will provide “really nice” in-room accommodations for families, with pull-out sofas in every patient’s room.
“Beyond that, we have a tremendous amount of really nice waiting space if we have extended family,” she said. “There is a lot of really nice, open waiting space here.”
Arndt said the new hospital also will feature a meditation room on the first floor to help provide healing for families. She added it plans to partner with somebody in the future to go and do chaplain rounds.
“Right now, there are some funny things going on with COVID but, as a general rule, you do what is best for the patient,” Arndt said. “We really like to accommodate family to be included in the healing process. But we really have to blend that with what is best for the patient, so we will work individually with each family on that.”
