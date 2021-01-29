Grand Island Regional Medical Center maternity ward up and ready to welcome new lives

Grand Island Regional Medical center is the new kid in town for childbirth and gynecological services.

The all-new birthing center opened Jan. 4 with its first delivery, and brought six new babies into the world in its first week of operation, including a Caesarian delivery to Shawna and Tyler Janky. Andi June Janky was delivered Jan. 8 by Dr. Molly Johnson.

“It was pretty slick,” Shawna said. “The entrance is on the main level, and you just go back to the triage area and once they get you all set, you just walk right next door to C-section and, then after, they wheel you back to that triage area. Once you’re ready, they wheel you up to your room.”

She was especially pleased to be able to watch Andi’s birth on a video screen as it was taking place.

“They had a nice setup where they had a screen if you wanted to watch. It helps you feel more included in the birth, because sometimes in C-sections you feel so far removed from the action,” she said.

Shortly after the delivery she was able to hold Andi skin-to-skin as part of the mother-child bonding process. Tyler was able to be in the room as well to be a part of the birthing process.