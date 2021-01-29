Grand Island Regional Medical Center maternity ward up and ready to welcome new lives

Grand Island Regional Medical center is the new kid in town for childbirth and gynecological services.
The all-new birthing center opened Jan. 4 with its first delivery, and brought six new babies into the world in its first week of operation, including a Caesarian delivery to Shawna and Tyler Janky. Andi June Janky was delivered Jan. 8 by Dr. Molly Johnson.
“It was pretty slick,” Shawna said. “The entrance is on the main level, and you just go back to the triage area and once they get you all set, you just walk right next door to C-section and, then after, they wheel you back to that triage area. Once you’re ready, they wheel you up to your room.”
She was especially pleased to be able to watch Andi’s birth on a video screen as it was taking place.
“They had a nice setup where they had a screen if you wanted to watch. It helps you feel more included in the birth, because sometimes in C-sections you feel so far removed from the action,” she said.
Shortly after the delivery she was able to hold Andi skin-to-skin as part of the mother-child bonding process. Tyler was able to be in the room as well to be a part of the birthing process.
“We felt like our care was over the top … amazing, and we ended up getting a lot more sleep,” Shawna said. “I felt like with our first go at, it seemed like the nurses were coming in every half an hour. This time they kind of coordinated checking on mom and baby at the same time. And we were able to get a good chunk of alone time without somebody coming in or out.”
Shawna also was impressed with the technology and overall atmosphere of the new hospital.
“It was more of a contemporary feel. The technology was pretty amazing,” she said.
Shawna and her husband chose the new hospital with the encouragement of their doctor and because Shawna’s cousin is a nurse on the new maternity wing.
Getting out the word on the new birthing option has been a challenge with the COVID pandemic. The usual rounds of open houses and similar outreach have not been possible.
In addition to maternity care, the hospital provides a full range of gynecological services.
“Opening a hospital in COVID is challenging,” said Karen Mast, maternal child nurse manager at the center. “We are planning on doing a virtual class to start out and hopefully, once things calm down, we can do an in-person again.”
Mast anticipates being able to provide online virtual tours at giregional.org for prospective moms to see the rooms. That’s been really hard for people because they want to be able to see where they’re delivering, she said.
“We have our lactation consultant starting the beginning of February,” Mast said. “So, hopefully, she’ll start doing some breastfeeding classes for us and then also a weekly meeting with moms just to assist them with breastfeeding their babies and weighing them and that kind of thing.”
Mast said a Facebook page is planned for the maternity department, and doctors from Grand Island Clinic have been sending patients and supporting the new center.
“We have three birthing suites with jacuzzi tubs and two triage rooms that we may also use for delivery if we need to,” Mast said. “Our third floor houses our postpartum and NICU (neonatal intensive care) rooms.”
The center has seven NICU rooms and eight post-partum rooms. The NICU provides level two care, which is for babies delivered before 39 weeks but after 32 weeks of gestation.
“We have 24/7, in-house coverage with neonatal nurse practitioners that are local practitioners,” Mast said. “They’re not from out of state and are familiar with UNMC and Omaha and Lincoln.
“That really will help our families in Grand Island,” Mast said. “We won’t have to transfer them for that kind of care. They can stay here.”
The post-partum rooms allow moms, dads and new babies to be together in a large room with a mini refrigerator and a pull-out couch. The hospital offers a celebration dinner for new parents with a choice of chicken cordon bleu or chicken fried steak.
What has the reaction been from the first patients?
“We’ve had a lot of great feedback,” Mast said. “The nursing care is what they’ve talked about. They just felt like really at home. It just felt like they were really safe and that the nurses really cared about them as people.