Opening a new hospital involves many steps, which is why the Grand Island Regional Medical Center is scheduled to open this fall.
The hospital is open on a limited basis right now.
That arrangement will continue until the hospital secures agreements with the private insurance companies “that insure the greater part of the market,” said Larry Speicher, the medical center’s chief executive officer.
Hospital officials expect “to be able to have access to the private insurance market” this fall, Speicher said.
One of the next steps is Medicare certification.
“Once you get Medicare approval you can get approval from all these other companies,” said Dr. Tom Werner, one of the hospital’s board members.
But there’s no definite date as to when that Medicare approval might come, Werner said.
Blue Cross won’t sign up with a hospital until a facility has reached an agreement with Medicare. Werner said the same is true of “virtually all the private insurance companies.”
In May, the hospital received its state license from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which was a necessary step before Medicare surveys the hospital.
The hospital, which is at the intersection of Highways 281 and 34, is a $115 million project. The 67-bed facility has more than 80 doctor-investors, and partners with Bryan Health and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Chief Nursing Officer Tiffani Arndt says the hospital is deliberately having “kind of a slow opening.” She said patients already speak highly of the food service offerings.
The emergency service department will open this fall. Among the hospital’s features will be a helicopter pad.
Werner believes the hospital will be completely open by the end of the year.
“We’re all really excited to get up and get going,” he said.
Chief Construction turned over the keys to hospital officials the first week of January.
Currently, workers are installing technology, including pharmacy, electronic health records, the imaging center and the laboratory department.
In addition, executives are busy getting “the talent hired,” Speicher said.
The medical center is overseen by an 11-person board, which includes five physicians. The board also consists of two representatives from Bryan Health, one from Mary Lanning and three community trustees.
The hospital “has turned out way better than I ever imagined,” Werner said.
Grand Island Regional Medical Center will be connected to a medical office building, which is under separate ownership.
A group of about 15 local physicians started talking about building the medical center in 2014.
