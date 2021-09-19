Grand Island resident to take part in Tuesday rally in Washington, D.C.

Joseline Reyna, a “Dreamer” from Grand Island, plans to join thousands of people Tuesday in Washington, D.C., “calling for positive immigration laws and full inclusion of local community members and family members,” according to the group Nebraska Appleseed.

The march begins at 11 a.m. CDT at Benjamin Banneker Park. It will end at 2:30 p.m. at Grant Memorial/Capitol Reflecting Pool, on the west side of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Nebraska Appleseed is one of the groups seeking changes they believe will provide stability for local communities.

“Congress has not meaningfully updated our immigration laws in more than 35 years, causing unnecessary harm to local families and communities,” according to a news release. “Thousands will gather in Washington, D.C., welcoming Congress back to session and calling for positive changes that create a way for longtime community members to apply for residency and citizenship.”

The rally is supported by organizations, such as the Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island and Nebraska Appleseed, together with Fair Immigration Reform Movement partners from other states.

Nebraska organizations supporting the effort, include Empowering Families of Scottsbluff, SOMOSgi of Grand Island, Centro Hispano of Columbus and Unity in Action of South Sioux City.