Grand Island revenue projections now more optimistic

A more optimistic Grand Island city budget for 2020-21 was presented to the City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The city faces a significant budget shortfall due to economic losses incurred because of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as ongoing increases in personnel costs.
The original city revenue forecast for 2020-21 was $39.2 million.
That total now is projected to be $576,000 less, for a total of $38.6 million.
“Once the pandemic hit, we weren’t sure what was going to happen,” Finance Director Patrick Brown said. “When that happened, we had anywhere from 25% reduction to 50% reduction. It was a shot in the dark.”
Sales tax did not take a big hit, because so many Grand Island businesses and industries are based on essential services, including the hospital and food processing plants.
“As an organization, we looked at our expenses and cut those down,” Brown said. “With that combination, we’re coming out pretty good for this year.”
The city will save just over $1 million in personnel expenses by not filling open positions and the dismissal of five full-time employees of Grand Island Public Library.
“On top of that for revenue for 2021, we were projecting 15% decrease in sales tax, and that has been adjusted to 11%,” Brown said.
He recommended not transferring $250,000 in Keno funds to the general fund, and keeping the mill levy the same for property taxes, as had been discussed.
Mayor Roger Steele advocated against raising the mill levy just to capture additional funds, though the city could find a way to spend the money.
“Our goal was always to protect the people of the city,” Steele said. “We’re still motivated by the view that we have to do everything possible to alleviate hardships in their lives.”
It is ultimately the council’s decision, he said.
“It’s a public policy decision as to whether you ask people who are probably going through some rough times right now to pay more,” Steele said.
No action was taken regarding the 2020-21 budget.
Community Redevelopment Authority requested $700,008 in total spending authority for the 2020-21 budget year.
The amount is equal to the agency’s budget for the previous two years.
From the funds, $195,000 will go to pay the Lincoln Pool bond and the remainder will go to CRA programming for 2021, Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity said.
In addition to staffing and personnel costs, $200,000 will go to facade improvements, $200,000 for other CRA improvement projects, and $30,000 for land purchases.
The budget also includes all tax increment financing (TIF) project payments.
“The total amount of TIF jumped up tremendously that we’re expecting in this next year. One project did that. It was the hospital,” Nabity said.
The Grand Island Regional Medical Center project started with a $55 million valuation, now at $70 million, he said.
The CRA has $670,000 in committed projects, including $255,000 for the former veterans home campus and $415,000 for life safety projects.
“As soon as those are done, we need to have the cash on hand to make those payments,” Nabity said.
Community projects that will be paid for before the end of September include $111,000 for Fifth Street and $100,000 for Sherwin Williams facade.
Councilman Chuck Haase said he would prefer to have funds stay with the city rather than “pretaxing the taxpayers before we need to,” Haase said.
Jay Vavricek, a former Grand Island mayor, said the request is not enough, and that the agency should be awarded more.
The funding would benefit Grand Island business.
“It’s not a lot of money, but if you look at what the CRA has demonstrated over the years, their impact has been tremendous,” Vavricek said. “We need to create an incentive, say Grand Island is a great place to invest and develop.”
No action was taking regarding the CRA’s budget request.
In other business:
— The City Council awarded tax increment financing for a coming redevelopment project.
J&L Westward Enterprises requested $359,000.
The company has purchased from Southern Public Power District a portion of its Energy Park at Old Potash Highway and 60th Street, formerly the Cornhusker Ammunition Plant.
The site will become the new location of Webb Cutting Components, which will expand operations and add six full-time employees.
It is a $2 million project.
The ammunition plant area was declared blighted and substandard by the city several years ago, Nabity explained
“This is one of the first real parts of that development,” he said. “In the last year they have formed an SID out there, which is one of the requirements to make it eligible for tax increment financing.”
Nabity called it an “exciting step forward.”
“It really does kick off that redevelopment of the Energy Park,” he said. “It’s one of those things that we’ve been working on since the Army started to turn it over in the mid-1990s.”
