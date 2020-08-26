Grand Island revenue projections now more optimistic

The budget also includes all tax increment financing (TIF) project payments.

“The total amount of TIF jumped up tremendously that we’re expecting in this next year. One project did that. It was the hospital,” Nabity said.

The Grand Island Regional Medical Center project started with a $55 million valuation, now at $70 million, he said.

The CRA has $670,000 in committed projects, including $255,000 for the former veterans home campus and $415,000 for life safety projects.

“As soon as those are done, we need to have the cash on hand to make those payments,” Nabity said.

Community projects that will be paid for before the end of September include $111,000 for Fifth Street and $100,000 for Sherwin Williams facade.

Councilman Chuck Haase said he would prefer to have funds stay with the city rather than “pretaxing the taxpayers before we need to,” Haase said.

Jay Vavricek, a former Grand Island mayor, said the request is not enough, and that the agency should be awarded more.

The funding would benefit Grand Island business.