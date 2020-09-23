Grand Island revises emergency snow routes

The Grand Island City Council approved changes to emergency snow routes ahead of the 2020-21 winter season.
With the newly constructed Grand Island Regional Medical Center at Prairieview Street, the city determined that Prairieview would have to be added to the list of routes.
It became an opportunity to reevaluate the list of snow routes.
The last review of the city’s emergency snow routes was conducted in 2015, according to Public Works Director John Collins.
Most of the routes are being extended.
“The city’s changed size over the years so we’re moving outward,” Collins said.
Eight routes are being added, Collins said.
“Two of these are to accommodate the new hospital,” he said. “Two of these are because we have roads that we plow and we come to the end of them and we have to pass through those sections, anyway. We have to make sure there’s no cars impeding the process as we go from one street to the next.”
One route was removed: Pioneer Boulevard between Blaine Street and Stolley Park Road.
“Several decades ago, Pioneer was important for emergency response,” Collins said. “That’s no longer needed. It will improve our response to the rest of the city.”
Pioneer will still be plowed with the rest of the city’s residential routes, but no longer will be given priority, Collins added.
Emergency snow routes, 2020-21:
Added:
- Prairieview Street between Rae Road and Husker Highway: Recommend addition to provide access to Grand Island Regional Medical Center, including Emergency Room access.
- Rae Road between Highway 281 and Prairieview Street: Recommend addition as it is the connecting link between Prairieview Street, hospital access, and Highway 281.
- Redwood Road between Faidley Avenue and 13th Street: Recommend addition as it passes by a school and serves as the connecting link between Independence Avenue/Mansfield Road and Faidley Avenue.
- U.S. Highway 281 between 1/4 mile south of Wildwood Drive and Broadwell Avenue: Include all sections of the highway within city limits by extending current route, which ends at Highway 2, to Broadwell Avenue.
- Lincoln Avenue between Anna Street and Broadwell Avenue: Recommend addition as it was inadvertently removed from list in 2015, has continued to be plowed and signed as snow route and should be placed back on the list.
Extended:
- Blaine Street between Wildwood Drive and Third Street: Extend limits of current route, which ends at Rainbow Road to Wildwood Drive. Recommend as it provides secondary access to the Platte Generating Station.
- Broadwell Avenue between Anna Street and Highway 281/Airport Road Junction: Extend limits of current route, which ends 1/4 mile north of Roberts Road to match City Limits at Highway 281.
- Fonner Park Road between Stuhr Road and Adams Street: Extend limits of current route, which ends 420 feet west of Sylvan, to Adams Street.
Removed:
- Pioneer Boulevard between Blaine Street and Stolley Park Road: Recommend removal due to local functional classification and Fire Department consent that removal as a designated Snow Emergency Route is appropriate.
