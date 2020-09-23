Grand Island revises emergency snow routes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Grand Island City Council approved changes to emergency snow routes ahead of the 2020-21 winter season.

With the newly constructed Grand Island Regional Medical Center at Prairieview Street, the city determined that Prairieview would have to be added to the list of routes.

It became an opportunity to reevaluate the list of snow routes.

The last review of the city’s emergency snow routes was conducted in 2015, according to Public Works Director John Collins.

Most of the routes are being extended.

“The city’s changed size over the years so we’re moving outward,” Collins said.

Eight routes are being added, Collins said.

“Two of these are to accommodate the new hospital,” he said. “Two of these are because we have roads that we plow and we come to the end of them and we have to pass through those sections, anyway. We have to make sure there’s no cars impeding the process as we go from one street to the next.”

One route was removed: Pioneer Boulevard between Blaine Street and Stolley Park Road.