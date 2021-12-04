Grand Island roller skaters looking for a winter home

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unseasonably warm weather has allowed skating events to stretch into December, but when it comes to a facility for use in inclement weather, SkateGI currently has no options.

Lillibridge said the group is appreciative of the current setup, but as December rolls on, the group understands the weather won’t cooperate forever.

“We’ve had several organized skates (at Pier Park) with good attendance for those skate enthusiasts who have their own skates. Now we’re looking for a partner that would allow us to pay them rent so we could have a couple of skate sessions there a month,” Lilligbridge said.

She said school gyms, community rooms, multipurpose rooms and church multipurpose rooms are examples of what would be suitable. Should an organization agree to host SkateGI’s events, SkateGI would pay to use the facility.

“We can rent by the session,” Lillibridge said. “It needs to be a decent sized, multipurpose room.”

Adrian said she understands some might be hesitant in the event there is an accident or the floor surface is damaged.