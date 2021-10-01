Grand Island Rotary clubs to display iron lung Saturday during parade

Rotary members in Grand Island are taking action in anticipation of World Polio Day later this month.

To raise awareness and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in the world today, they are displaying an iron lung once used to help polio victims to breathe.

The iron lung will be on display at the Grand Island Tourism office at 201 W. Second St. on Saturday during the Harvest of Harmony Parade. The fully functioning, full-sized machine was restored by members of Rotary District 5630, which encompasses central Nebraska. The iron lung has traveled around the central United States bringing awareness to the polio virus.

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a crippling and potentially deadly disease. It is caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can invade an infected person’s brain and spinal cord, causing paralysis. Polio can be prevented with a vaccine.

No device is more associated with polio than the iron lung, which is a tank-style respirator. People in acute, early stages of polio, who had chest muscle paralysis, were placed in iron lungs to facilitate breathing.