Grand Island Rotary clubs to display iron lung Saturday during parade

Rotary members in Grand Island are taking action in anticipation of World Polio Day later this month.
To raise awareness and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in the world today, they are displaying an iron lung once used to help polio victims to breathe.
The iron lung will be on display at the Grand Island Tourism office at 201 W. Second St. on Saturday during the Harvest of Harmony Parade. The fully functioning, full-sized machine was restored by members of Rotary District 5630, which encompasses central Nebraska. The iron lung has traveled around the central United States bringing awareness to the polio virus.
Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a crippling and potentially deadly disease. It is caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can invade an infected person’s brain and spinal cord, causing paralysis. Polio can be prevented with a vaccine.
No device is more associated with polio than the iron lung, which is a tank-style respirator. People in acute, early stages of polio, who had chest muscle paralysis, were placed in iron lungs to facilitate breathing.
When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Rotary has made great progress against the disease since then. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9% and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan.
With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain the progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.
Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.
Local Rotary member Glenn Knuth said, “We displayed the iron lung at a meeting in Texas and we’ve had requests to bring it back.”
While explaining how the iron lung works to fellow Rotarians, Knuth added, “the people who donated restoration services on the machine were from a business whose owner was affected by polio. A lot of us have those connections.”
The iron lung is a reminder how debilitating and paralyzing polio was, and still can be, for those affected. Although many people still remember the fear and impact of the disease, there are generations today that are unaware of its impact worldwide.
Rotary has contributed more than $2.2 billion since 1985 to ensure all children around the world are vaccinated. It will continue to give with the goal of eradicating the disease so it doesn’t return.
The promotional event is among thousands to be held by Rotary clubs around the world in recognition of World Polio Day, which is Oct. 24.
Rotary says its 1.2 million members around the world “unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 115 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy and intelligence to improve lives through service. From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, Rotary members are always working to better the world.”
Visit endpolio.org to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio.