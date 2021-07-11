Grand Island’s booming economy keeps chamber officials busy

“Our hotels, who had little to no business in 2020, have been at max capacity as thousands flock to the community for a variety of events,” Lierman said. “Our restaurants have also seen an influx in dine-in seating, especially during the week as livestock exhibitors look to have a sit down meal after a long day at Fonner Park.”

Johnson said all the ribbon-cutting ceremonies being conducted by the chamber are a “simplistic reflection of what has been happening in the community.”

“Throughout 2020, it may have been a time when people were planning or gathering information,” she said. “Now that they are able to, they are moving forward.”

A new way of doing business

But the pandemic also brought change in the way some businesses operate, Lierman said.

“We’ve seen a slight shift in the way that businesses can operate, and the way employees wish to work,” she said. “After working remotely or accommodating fluctuation of child care, many individuals grew comfortable in these new ways of working.”

Lierman said as businesses are desperately seeking help, some are pressed to accommodate different working styles in an effort to retain their current workforce.