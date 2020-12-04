Grand Island’s economy continues to battle pandemic as vehicle sales continue to do well

The September decline in tourism and visitors showed up in lodging-tax receipts in Hall County. According to the chamber, $77,023 in lodging tax dollars were collected this year, compared with $125,090 in September 2019.

The lodging taxes were also down in Adams and Buffalo counties. Adams County saw a decline from $22,501 in 2019 to $13,780 in 2020. Buffalo County had a decline from $100,745 in 2019 to $84,564 in 2020.

Motor vehicle sales were hit hard in Hall County at the start of the pandemic, but they rebounded strong in months afterward, and the county had a good summer of sales.

In September, motor vehicle sales in Hall County were up 37% from the previous September: Sales totaled $15,110,000, compared with $11,136,000 in September 2019. During the summer months, Hall County motor vehicle sales were up 89.7% from the previous year, including increases of 64.9% in July and 53.5% in August.

In September, the unemployment rate for the Grand Island MSA was 4.2%. In October, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%.

At the height of the pandemic, the Grand Island MSA jobless rate was 11.7%, with 5,185 people unemployed.

Johnson said, because the local economy is hurting from the pandemic, shopping locally has an added importance this year.