Grand Island’s economy continues to battle pandemic as vehicle sales continue to do well

Grand Island’s economy continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in September as both net taxable sales and lodging tax revenue were down from the previous year, according to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
But motor vehicle sales in Hall County in September continued to outpace last year’s figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said net taxable sales for Grand Island in September were $89,823,000, down 2.4% from last year’s $92,043,000. Nebraska’s sales tax is 5.5% and the city’s sales tax is 2%.
Hastings saw a 25.1% decline in net taxable sales in September at $32,356,000 compared with $43,221,000 in September 2019. Kearney had an 8.2% increase in net taxable sales — $68,095,000 in September compared with $62,925,000 in 2019.
September is a prime month for tourism and visitors because of the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days and the Aksarben Stock Show. This year’s Husker Harvest Days was called off; the Nebraska State Fair was pared down, causing its Labor Day week crowd to be smaller; and the Aksarben Stock Show, which brings thousands of youth livestock exhibitors from across the country, did well despite the health restrictions.
Net taxable sales in Grand Island were down 3.5% in June compared with the same time last year, but were up 0.3% in July and down 4% in August.
The September decline in tourism and visitors showed up in lodging-tax receipts in Hall County. According to the chamber, $77,023 in lodging tax dollars were collected this year, compared with $125,090 in September 2019.
The lodging taxes were also down in Adams and Buffalo counties. Adams County saw a decline from $22,501 in 2019 to $13,780 in 2020. Buffalo County had a decline from $100,745 in 2019 to $84,564 in 2020.
Motor vehicle sales were hit hard in Hall County at the start of the pandemic, but they rebounded strong in months afterward, and the county had a good summer of sales.
In September, motor vehicle sales in Hall County were up 37% from the previous September: Sales totaled $15,110,000, compared with $11,136,000 in September 2019. During the summer months, Hall County motor vehicle sales were up 89.7% from the previous year, including increases of 64.9% in July and 53.5% in August.
In September, the unemployment rate for the Grand Island MSA was 4.2%. In October, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%.
At the height of the pandemic, the Grand Island MSA jobless rate was 11.7%, with 5,185 people unemployed.
Johnson said, because the local economy is hurting from the pandemic, shopping locally has an added importance this year.
She said the Look Local Grow Local initiative is expanding the Shop Small Saturday promotion, which was held Nov. 28, to Shop Small Season.
December sees the largest sum of net taxable sales of any month. In 2019, Hall County net taxable sales in December totaled $99,126,000. That was a 3.8% increase from December 2018.
The chamber is featuring its small retail and service businesses on social media through December. For more information, contact npalmer@gichamber.com.
