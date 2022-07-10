Grand Island’s first Sculpture Walk inspires wonder, discovery across Railside

What are all those sculptures doing downtown?

The 10 art pieces that can currently be found across downtown Grand Island are part of Railside Business Improvement’s first Sculpture Walk program.

The program is being promoted by Grand Island Tourism. With it, Grand Island joins Norfolk as part of the Sculpture Walk Across Nebraska program.

The tour extends from Elm Street to East South Front Street, and can be enjoyed with the Otocast phone app, which features interviews with the artists themselves on their works.

Each of the works on the tour is available for purchase.

Of the 10 sculptures downtown, one is from Grand Island: “North Wind” by Brad Czaplewski, found at the corner of First and Wheeler streets.

Others are creations by artists from Nebraska’s Wayne, Hershey and Norfolk, Iowa’s Webster City, and from South Dakota and Missouri, as well.

An interactive piece found at Grand Island YMCA is especially popular, said Dana Jelinek, Grand Island Tourism program and outreach manager.

“Carmen Marimba” by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treery of Aberdeen, S.D., found on South Front Street, has percussive plates and hammers that can be enjoyed freely by anyone.

“I would love to see ‘Carmen’ purchased and to stay right here, where they have a daycare and all this traffic,” Jelinek said.

The stone bases and metal work for the pieces were completed by Grand Island’s Tom Ziller, who worked with each of the artists on the installation.

“Tom is an artist himself,” Jelinek said. “They said how they appreciated how he knows what he’s doing and he was really respectful of the art. Some other places, when they start out, they aren’t as respectful, simply because they don’t know how they handle the art.”

The installation itself in early June drew attention, Jelinek said.

“When you’re hauling around a trailer with five sculptures on it, people drive by and gawk,” she said.

The effort started late last year, through Norfolk Tourism.

“Norfolk has done it before and asked us to join in. The call to art from artists went out to a list of 200 artists and asked them to submit, and they get a stipend for being here,” Jelinek said.

Art submissions were solicited by and chosen between the two agencies.

This year, 30 submissions were offered to Grand Island with 10 selected.

“We had six committee members rate which ones they wanted, which was their first choice, second choice, and so on, and Tom took that information and put it into a spreadsheet and found which ones we wanted as a group,” Jelinek said.

Grand Island has been commended by the artists for implementing the program smoothly, Jelinek said, though she added it was not without its challenges.

“We’ve had great support from the people who are sponsoring it. People got excited about it,” she said. “Then you have all those logistical issues that become a stumbling block. We had some supply chain issues, too.”

Grand Island Tourism and Railside hope to expand the program next year with more artists.

“With the first year, when you’re doing something for the first time, it’s trickier, and you learn things,” Jelinek said.

Future Sculpture Walk efforts will be supported by the commission received from the sale of the sculptures featured downtown.

“It’s always a goal to sell, when they have their art here, but it’s really nice if it’s art that can stay in our community,” Jelinek said. “It’s a double-win. We get more public art, and we get some of that money for sustainability for the program.”

Illustrated pamphlets are available at Grand Tourism, 201 W. Third St., and can be found online at https://arriverailside.com/sculpturewalk.

For more information about Grand Island Tourism, go to visitgrandisland.com.