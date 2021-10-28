Grand Island’s Hispanic restaurateurs offered training via Center for Rural Affairs

“They do get that food handlers permit in the end,” Hawkins said. “It has to be in-person. The participants we have online, some of them are going to travel to Grand Island to get that food handlers permit through the UNL Extension.”

The sessions also benefit restaurateurs with already established businesses, Hawkins said.

“I had one from last year, they’ve been in business for 15 years and they took our restaurant academy and there were some things they didn’t know or were unaware of,” he said. “One thing was, they registered the business, the trade name, but didn’t re-register after 10 years. They went to find their name, and it didn’t come up.”

Interest is great among Grand Island’s Spanish-speaking population for restaurateur training, Hawkins confirmed.

“We’re seeing a huge increase particularly in the food truck industry,” he said. “One topic we touch on in the academy is specifically food trucks, because there is no standardized regulation on how to set up a food truck,” he said. “Every health district has their own version of what the mobile food permit should be.”

The training series has been offered at College Park since 2019.