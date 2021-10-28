Grand Island’s Hispanic restaurateurs offered training via Center for Rural Affairs

Grand Island’s Spanish-speaking restaurateurs are being offered courses to learn the skills needed to open an eatery or to hone already existing skills.
“Academia de Restaurante” is a Spanish-language training series being provided by the Center for Rural Affairs (formerly Rural Enterprise Assistance Project) at College Park.
“If anyone wants to start a business, if it’s either a restaurant or a food truck, we guide them through what they need to do, from beginning to end,” explained Raul Arcos Hawkins, CFRA business development specialist.
Upcoming trainings include administration and finances on Nov. 1, and hygiene and health regulations on Nov. 8.
Courses held in October included “How to Start Your Business” (“Como iniciar su Negocio”) and “Understanding Costs, Expenses & Profits” (“Entendiendo los Costos, Gastos y Ganancias”).
Classes are conducted both virtually and in-person.
“We go through how to start your business plan, how to go through into the concept or brand, into what are some of the regulations you need to follow, and what are the permits they need to get through the state or the city,” Hawkins said.
Concluding the sessions is a food-handling class via University of Nebraska Extension.
“They do get that food handlers permit in the end,” Hawkins said. “It has to be in-person. The participants we have online, some of them are going to travel to Grand Island to get that food handlers permit through the UNL Extension.”
The sessions also benefit restaurateurs with already established businesses, Hawkins said.
“I had one from last year, they’ve been in business for 15 years and they took our restaurant academy and there were some things they didn’t know or were unaware of,” he said. “One thing was, they registered the business, the trade name, but didn’t re-register after 10 years. They went to find their name, and it didn’t come up.”
Interest is great among Grand Island’s Spanish-speaking population for restaurateur training, Hawkins confirmed.
“We’re seeing a huge increase particularly in the food truck industry,” he said. “One topic we touch on in the academy is specifically food trucks, because there is no standardized regulation on how to set up a food truck,” he said. “Every health district has their own version of what the mobile food permit should be.”
The training series has been offered at College Park since 2019.
It had to be done exclusively online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant CFRA was not able to offer the food handlers permit training.
The program has grown since it started, Hawkins said.
“When we first started it, we only had four classes and it’s now up to six,” he said. “When we do evaluations and ask the participants what they felt was missing, we’ve been able to add more classes, because it’s up to the participants to decide what we need to cover.”
CFRA is working with Nebraska Restaurant Association to develop a similar training series for local English speakers. Hawkins hopes such sessions can be offered starting in 2022.
For Hawkins, the experience of helping people to realize their dreams has been “amazing.”
“Even when we’ve done menu development, when I show them the concept they’ve come up with and it’s actually printed, to see their smile, to me, that’s the biggest reward, because they know they’re one step closer to opening their restaurant,” he said.
Though already started this year, people still may participate in the remaining sessions.
For more information about local Center for Rural Affairs offerings and to sign up for training, visit www.cfra.org.