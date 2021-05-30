Grand Island’s low unemployment rate taxes employers looking to hire

As the economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are itching to go out and about and start spending money again.
That was shown in Grand Island’s food and beverage tax revenue for April. According to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, food and beverage tax revenue was up 46.41% in April from the previous year. In April, the city collected $235,008 in food and beverage tax revenue compared to $160,289 in April 2020 as the pandemic hit restaurants and motels due to public health directives to contain the spread of the virus.
Many people stayed home and didn’t travel, and events were called off during the pandemic. Restaurants were closed and service was provided by pickup or delivery.
The trend in food and beverage tax revenues has been dramatic as the pandemic wanes. February’s tax collection was down 14.93% from the previous year, but Grand Island saw an increase of 13.67% in March and then a 46.61% increase in April.
Year-to-date, the city has collected $1.365 million in food and beverage tax revenue, compared to $1.344 million during the same period last year.
Lack of business last year, due to the pandemic, meant businesses had to lay off people and unemployment surged in the community. The unemployment rate was 11.4% of the workforce in April 2020.
But as more and more people have been vaccinated against the virus and health restrictions, such as mask wearing, have been lifted, people are more at ease being out and about and many workers have returned to work.
That was evident as the Grand Island MSA unemployment rate for April 2021 was 2.5%, down from 3.1% in April. The number of people in the labor force was 43,262, with only 1,095 listed as unemployed. That compares with April 2020 when there were 44,464 in the labor force, which is 1,202 more people than this year.
But as the economy expands and the unemployment rate is low, businesses, especially those in the food and beverage and other service industries, are struggling to find workers.
Many restaurants are looking for workers in Grand Island. For example, as local diners return to their favorite restaurants, Grand Island’s Texas Roadhouse is hosting its first-ever hiring event on June 7 for full- and part-time positions. Other businesses have done the same, especially this month, with Memorial Day starting a summer of travel and events.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said the low unemployment numbers for April show the community’s strong work ethic.
But the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused some people to change their perspective about returning to the workforce, especially when it comes to the disparity between the number of people in the workforce in April 2020 and in April 2021.
“I think there has been people who have been fearful about working,” Johnson said.
She also said with all the challenges that the pandemic had on families, people who were part-time workers have decided not to re-enter the workforce at this time, such as a parent who stayed home when their children had to be schooled at home as the pandemic closed the schools and is now re-evaluating whether to go back into the workforce.
“I think there are people who have struggled with making it all click,” Johnson said.
Many businesses, such as restaurants, whether it is casual dining or fast-food, depend on part-time workers, especially during the summertime and when there is a seasonal demand.
“Think of the grandpas and grandmas, especially the grandmas who are restaurant workers,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of people 60 years or older who work. I’m going to guess that a lot of those people chose not to work.”
The pandemic was especially devastating to older people as many of the COVID-19 deaths were seniors.
Another pool of workers for the summer hospitality industry is high school students. But, again, Johnson said, many of those student workers may not be entering the summer workforce because of COVID-19 and the effect it has had on them during the last year.
The city of Grand Island recently reported that it is reducing hours at Island Oasis because of a lack of lifeguards, who generally are high school students.
She said many teenagers didn’t work last year during the summer because of the pandemic. This summer they may be more involved in sports or other activities that they missed out on or their parents are doing more traveling this summer.
Also, Johnson said, after the horrible effects the pandemic had on society with all the sickness and death, some people may be taking a second look at the things important in their lives, such as family and friends.
“I know people who fit every one of those categories,” she said.
Recently, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state would stop paying the extra $300 a week federal pandemic unemployment benefit, along with ending two other pandemic-related unemployment programs. Nebraska’s unemployment rate for April was 2.8%, compared to 6.1% nationally.
Johnson said dropping the pandemic unemployment benefit will show whether it will have an effect on getting more people back into the workforce.
“I’m sure that it had an impact on the lower-paying jobs,” she said.
While many states are rescinding the federal pandemic unemployment benefit, according to an article from Pew Research, economists said in rural areas, where there has been chronic unemployment for many years due to slow job growth, lackluster transportation or limited opportunities made worse because of the pandemic, the loss of those benefits will affect people’s livelihoods.
In Nebraska, nearly 70% of the state’s population of 1.9 million people live in urban areas as opposed to rural locations.
“There is a lot that goes into making ends meet when you are on a really tight budget, especially when you have children,” Johnson said.
Prior to the pandemic there was difficulty getting enough workers for skilled jobs in the community and that remains an ongoing problem.
“It is just going to be a matter of time, but that doesn’t negate that we really need to step up our job recruiting,” Johnson said.