Grand Island’s low unemployment rate taxes employers looking to hire

She also said with all the challenges that the pandemic had on families, people who were part-time workers have decided not to re-enter the workforce at this time, such as a parent who stayed home when their children had to be schooled at home as the pandemic closed the schools and is now re-evaluating whether to go back into the workforce.

“I think there are people who have struggled with making it all click,” Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many businesses, such as restaurants, whether it is casual dining or fast-food, depend on part-time workers, especially during the summertime and when there is a seasonal demand.

“Think of the grandpas and grandmas, especially the grandmas who are restaurant workers,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of people 60 years or older who work. I’m going to guess that a lot of those people chose not to work.”

The pandemic was especially devastating to older people as many of the COVID-19 deaths were seniors.

Another pool of workers for the summer hospitality industry is high school students. But, again, Johnson said, many of those student workers may not be entering the summer workforce because of COVID-19 and the effect it has had on them during the last year.