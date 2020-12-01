Grand Island’s only bookstore: Read all about it

When you visit The Tattered Book for the first time, the first thing you notice is how big it is.

The space extends back much farther than you’d think. On the store’s shelves are at least 100,000 books.

The Tattered Book, which deals in used books, is the only bookstore in Grand Island.

Frederic Graves, who owns the store with his mother Diania, believes that every city needs a bookstore.

The Tattered Book fills the bill.

A bookstore, Frederic notes, allows people to do something they can’t do online: Stumble across a book. They can discover and enjoy a book they weren’t even looking for.

The Tattered Book has been in its current location since 2006.

Many of the store’s customers are regulars. “I bet I have 60 that I know by name,” Diania says.

Those regulars tell other people about the store. But it’s still surprising how many people come in and say, “I never realized you were here,” Diania says.

The store’s customers come from all walks of life. Some people who speak little English come in for Spanish-language books, and later bring in their children to get their own books.