Grand Island’s taxable sales dip under $1B for 2020

Taxable sales in Grand Island in 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue, was down around 6% from 2019, but vehicle sales were up more than 12% for the year.
Taxable sales in 2020 were $984,059,366, compared to $1,043,289,008 in 2019.
“Grand Island had been seeing taxable sales of over $1 billion a year for several years prior to 2020 and the pandemic,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
“We knew based on how the monthly sales were trending that taxable sales and associated sales tax revenues would be down in 2020. The question was how much.”
Grand Island’s economy took the biggest hits in taxable sales, percentagewise, in March, April and May when it was down 12.8% (March); 22.1% (April); and 17.8% (May). That was when the pandemic struck the community and health directives were issued. Those health directives caused some businesses to close, and others to cut back on hours and change the way they conducted business.
After May, the economy began to adjust to the effect of the pandemic. From June through December, Grand Island’s economy saw about a 3% decline in taxable sales.
Because of the large declines during April and May, the second quarter of 2020 (April, May and June) experienced the biggest decline ($37.3 million) in taxable sales compared to 2019. The third quarter (July, August and September) saw a decline in taxable sales from 2019 to 2020 of $5.7 million.
The fourth quarter (October, November and December) saw a $11.7 million decline in taxable sales compared to 2019.
December was the best month of the year. Taxable sales were $98,347,669 compared to December 2019’s $99,426,087. That was a 1.1% decrease.
Johnson said Grand Island’s taxable sales for December were in line with the national retail trade rate, which was down 1%.
“Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services for January 2021 are suggesting an increase of 5% from December and up to 7% increase from January 2020,” she said.
“Stimulus checks would likely be impacting these numbers. Electronics, sporting goods and hobby sales all showed an uptick nationally. Locally, these numbers will not be available until April.”
December taxable sales ended the year on a strong note considering the loss of retail presence in the community among the national chains and continued problems with the supply chain.
“December figures were released this week, and Grand Island did not hit the $1 billion mark for 2020,” Johnson said.
Not all industries saw downturn
While the pandemic caused a nearly $60 million loss in taxable sales in Grand Island, motor vehicle sales told a different story. It saw an increase of 12%.
While the pandemic took an initial swipe at motor vehicle sales in Hall County, it came roaring back in the latter half of the year and posted a 12% increase compared to 2019.
In December, Hall County motor vehicle sales were $11,657,861, compared to $10,291,085 in December 2019, a 13.3% increase.
For the year, Hall County motor vehicle sales were $150,448,734 million compared to $134,111,593 in 2019.
“Our automobile dealers would have had even more sales if more product had been available,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, because of supply chain issues, the factories were not producing the inventory wanted or needed by consumers.”
While cold weather will have an effect on taxable sales in January and February, December was an indication the economy was starting to gain momentum.
“With Grand Island’s COVID-19 cases decreasing, the mask mandate expiring, the state’s modifications to restrictions on bars and restaurants, and the warmer weather, we anticipate an increase in consumer confidence and spending in the first quarter of 2021,” Johnson said.