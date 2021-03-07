Grand Island’s taxable sales dip under $1B for 2020

Taxable sales in Grand Island in 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue, was down around 6% from 2019, but vehicle sales were up more than 12% for the year.

Taxable sales in 2020 were $984,059,366, compared to $1,043,289,008 in 2019.

“Grand Island had been seeing taxable sales of over $1 billion a year for several years prior to 2020 and the pandemic,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

“We knew based on how the monthly sales were trending that taxable sales and associated sales tax revenues would be down in 2020. The question was how much.”

Grand Island’s economy took the biggest hits in taxable sales, percentagewise, in March, April and May when it was down 12.8% (March); 22.1% (April); and 17.8% (May). That was when the pandemic struck the community and health directives were issued. Those health directives caused some businesses to close, and others to cut back on hours and change the way they conducted business.

After May, the economy began to adjust to the effect of the pandemic. From June through December, Grand Island’s economy saw about a 3% decline in taxable sales.