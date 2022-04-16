Grand Island’s trees late to bloom, may die due to extreme weather

It is well into spring and Grand Island’s trees have yet to start blooming.

This is due to a historic lack of precipitation and untypically warm temperatures through winter and into April.

City Parks Superintendent Barry Burrows confirmed that trees are late to bloom this year.

“Normally we have some trees that, they’re not completely leafed out, but they’re a lot further ahead than they are now,” he said. “Usually, some of the trees you see start budding out, but with the lack of moisture, it’s not stunted them, but slowed them from their natural ability to bring leaves on.”

He added, “They are coming out a lot later than normal.”

Shawn Rossi, National Weather Service Hastings senior forecaster, reported that this winter was the third driest in the 127 years that records have been kept, the worst it’s been since 1904.

“To the east, it hasn’t been so bad,” said Rossi. “Much of our forecast area, which goes from Doniphan County to York, and up to Ord and down into north-central Kansas, has been very dry.”

During the past winter period, there was only 0.5 inches of precipitation, Rossi said.

“Normal would be 2.19 inches over the course of winter,” he said. “This is 23% of normal.”

There usually isn’t much precipitation during the winter season, though, Rossi explained.

“They (winter months) tend to be some of our driest periods,” Rossi said.

It was also a very mild winter.

NWS Hastings posted on its Facebook account in February an Accumulated Winter Severity Index chart showing this past winter to be the mildest “in at least the last 10 seasons,” with temperatures reaching highs into the 50s some days.

A Climate Prediction Center outlook for the coming three months anticipates “above normal temperatures for our local area” and “a tilt toward below normal precipitation.”

These are not absolutes, Rossi explained. These are only probabilities.

Steve Meyer, Elite Dreamscapes co-owner and Grand Island Tree Board member, also has seen that trees are late to bloom this year.

“In the last three or four days I’ve noticed some of the ornamental trees have started to leaf out, which is a little late, but we also had a mild winter,” he said. “They had some warm spells where they maybe tried to put on some growth, and then we got some freezing weather, so it stunted that growth.”

Meyer calls this the “winter blues.”

It takes a lot of energy to produce buds, he said, and when that gets thrown off, it slows down the tree’s ability to develop.

“They got excited to grow. Now they’re going to be a little slower,” he said.

Meyer’s clients gave their smaller trees water through the winter, which helped them survive, but it means they will develop more slowly.

“I think we’ll see a lot of stuff leaf out, but I think it’s going to be a lot later than we’re used to,” he said. “If you barely scrape the bark and see some green on the trunk, usually it’s a sign that the tree still has life to it.”

Burrows said high winds also are damaging to trees.

“These 55 mile-an-hour winds, that really sucks the moisture out of the ground,” he said.

This winter’s mild weather was bad for tree development, Burrows explained.

“It probably wasn’t one of the best winters to be a tree, just for the lack of ground temperature not staying moist and frozen,” he said. “Once a tree goes into dormancy, it likes the ground to be cold and froze, but not where we have fluctuating outside temperatures.”

Burrows is optimistic the trees will rebound, though.

“They have some natural characteristics to them that they can battle some of this,” he said. “I think once we start getting some moisture, and we start getting some of our irrigation turned on, it’ll really take hold and they’ll start getting back to normal.”

There are may be some “dieback” due to the abnormal conditions, though.

“We’re probably going to see some branches that might have been stressed going into winter that will pretty much succumb to maybe some branches dying,” he said.

Newer and smaller trees may not survive.

“Some of the younger trees that were newly planted in the fall, if they didn’t get the right amount of moisture, you could see some loss on them, and total loss on some of the younger trees if they weren’t watered and mulched enough going into winter,” Burrows warned.

Meyer is optimistic, as well, but also expects there will be some damage as a result.

“Some of those trees we see bloom and flower in the spring, we might not possibly see them bloom this spring, but we should next spring,” he said. “With the combination of snow moisture and mild winter, with cold spells, I think hurt some stuff.”

He added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we have some stuff that dies, but most of the older trees should be resilient to some of that.”

Watering trees right now is critical, Burrows said.

“If anybody has a tree, they need to be putting some water to it, giving it a couple of drinks every week,” he said. “A good drink, not just a five- gallon bucket, so the surrounding soil around the root base can have some moisture.”

Mulch at the tree’s base also will help protect the moisture from ongoing high winds.

