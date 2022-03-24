Grand Island sales tax revenue up 20% from last year; inflation worries pervade

Grand Island’s sales tax revenue is up 20.5% from the same period last year.

Year to date, in 2020-21, the city collected $5.81 million in sales tax

For 2021-22, the city has so far collected $6.97 million, City Finance Director Patrick Brown reported at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“We did forecast for an increase in sales tax collection, but if the collection keeps going the way it is, we did not forecast for that much,” he said. “It’s been hard the last two years in predicting what our sales tax is going to be.”

The city’s fiscal year starts in October and ends in September. This fiscal year started in 2021.

For the rest of the fiscal year, Brown anticipates revenue will drop in April and collections will stay comparable to 2020-21.

“The percentage will come down, but we’ll end up with more sales tax than was forecasted,” he said.

Council member Chuck Haase asked, if the budget stays strong, can the high sales tax revenue be used to foster a reduction in property tax?

Brown replied, “Absolutely.” He did not elaborate, though.

Licenses and permits

Receipts for licenses and permits are down 11.2% from the same period last year.

This revenue source is usually volatile, but with the unpredictable costs of construction, it has become even more volatile, Brown said.

In 2020-21 through February, the fund generated $384,986.

This year, so far, it has generated only $341,846.

“We’re trending down a little bit, as compared to last year, but last year at this time we also had Tabitha pay their permit fees,” Brown said. “I don’t know if we’ll match last year’s revenues by the end of the year because last year in August there was a huge building permit fee collected for the Fed Ex building. Some of these big projects bring big money, so it’s pretty volatile.”

He added, “I haven’t heard of anything coming down the pipeline, so we’ll just keep our eyes open.”

Food and Beverage

Food and Beverage revenue is trending upward, compared to last year, Brown noted.

It is up 17.4% year-to-date, with $1.1 million generated this year compared to $936,000 to-date last fiscal year.

City Expenses

City expenses are comparable to last year’s, Brown said.

This is largely due to vacancies.

“We’re down 11 (police) officers and four firefighters,” he said. “Last year, between those two departments, we had vacancy savings of close to $1 million.”

In January, GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf reported that GIPD was down by eight officers.

The city had budgeted $11 million this year for police, but the department is “well below” what they had predicted for fully funded, full-time employees, Brown said.

“When we budget, we budget for every FTE that we have,” he said. “It’s frustrating, because some of this money, if we had everybody, it would be fine, but since we don’t, that money is just dropping to the bottom line and not being spent on something else.”

Brown noted that three years ago, the city boasted the highest pay for police in the area, and it is now the lowest.

“We need to turn that around,” he said. “We need help, and we need to do something.”

Personnel Cost Increases

Brown is anticipating a “pretty high increase” in personnel costs for 2022-23.

Upcoming for the 2023 budget are four union contracts, he said: the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), wastewater employees (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), parks and streets employees (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees), and salary array review for service clerical finance employees (IBEW).

A non-union salary array review is also planned.

“We’re not sure how we are going to maintain that cost with the current revenue streams that we have,” Brown said. “Sure, there is a casino coming down the road, but we don’t know what that revenue is. No idea.”

Brown urged caution.

“The message tonight is we have some increasing costs, and even though we have a very healthy cash balance, it might be a good idea just to sit on it for a year or two to see where we fall out eventually,” he said.

Future Concerns

Mayor Roger Steele told City Council on Tuesday his greatest concern is inflation.

“Nobody has a crystal ball to predict the future. I’m just getting the sense we’re probably going to be facing slower growth and higher inflation,” he said. “Mr. Brown said inflation is running about 8%. I hear reports it may hit 10%, maybe more.”

Steele compared rising inflation to the 1970s.

“We’ve clipped along for decades thinking maybe inflation would be consistently 2% or 3% a year, but this is more like the 1970s,” he said, “when it’s difficult to predict what inflation is going to be and how that will impact everything we do.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.