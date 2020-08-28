Grand Island Salvation Army desperately needs food donations

Grand Island’s Salvation Army is in need of food donations for its meals program.
While its pantry program has plenty of goods for needy families, the meals program is lacking meat, fruits and vegetables, bread and other items.
The local nonprofit agency serves two meals daily, five days a week, Monday through Friday, Lt. Liza Ayala, Grand Island Salvation Army director, said.
“Right now, we are serving anywhere from 100 to 140 meals per service, at lunch and dinner,” Ayala said.
Usually, the program serves as many as 100 people, but the additional 40 meals each day has caused the local Salvation Army to quickly run low on food.
The agency was previously receiving donations of meat from JBS USA and bread from Sara Lee, but those donations have ceased.
“Other times, they just called and said, ‘How can we help?’ And they were able to help,” Ayala said. “When COVID first hit, everybody was right there helping and it was wonderful, but (the demand) has not stopped for us. It has not slowed down for us.”
Salvation Army only uses the donations it receives for its meals program.
“We only purchase what we need to make it into a meal, and try to provide a healthy meal with the four food groups as best as we can,” Ayala said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army has been preparing more meals-to-go, which requires additional packaging, as well.
“We don’t have the cafeteria space to be able to spread everybody out safely that they can eat in the cafeteria,” she said.
Cecilia Marcil, who works in the Salvation Army kitchen, said service has been busier in order to meet the increased demand.
“We get different people every day, and they can bring home a meal to their family, too, because not everybody can come in, so if they ask for more we give it to them,” Marcil said. “It’s challenging, but we manage.”
Ayala attributes the greater demand to the arriving harvest season.
“Maybe we have some people who have come to help with that,” she said. “We’ve got people who are coming to work at the fair, so there’s just been this increase in numbers.”
The need is generally great in the Grand Island area, Ayala said.
“The meal program has always been going the same way,” she said. “People are always there when we open the doors at noon or five o’clock. There’s already a line waiting.”
Providing nutritious meals to the needy is an important service, Ayala said.
“We have a large transient population here in Grand Island. They are a large part of the people who come through for meals,” she said. “A lot of people don’t have means of preparing food, so they’re going to get a hot meal or a meal that’s fresh, and been prepared that day.”
Families of limited means also benefit, Ayala said.
“It’s a way to feed their families so that the money they make can go to pay their rent and their utilities,” she said.
People can contribute by bringing donations to the Salvation Army at 818 W. Third St., Monday through Friday, or by contacting Office Manager Sherri Mudloff at 308-382-4855.
Donations can even be sent to the agency by delivery, Ayala said.
“We have one gentleman who orders at least two times a week from Walmart, and has it delivered here because he doesn’t want to leave his home, but he wants to help,” she said.
Monetary donations can be made at centralusa.salvationarmy.org./grandsland.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.