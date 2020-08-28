Grand Island Salvation Army desperately needs food donations

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army has been preparing more meals-to-go, which requires additional packaging, as well.

“We don’t have the cafeteria space to be able to spread everybody out safely that they can eat in the cafeteria,” she said.

Cecilia Marcil, who works in the Salvation Army kitchen, said service has been busier in order to meet the increased demand.

“We get different people every day, and they can bring home a meal to their family, too, because not everybody can come in, so if they ask for more we give it to them,” Marcil said. “It’s challenging, but we manage.”

Ayala attributes the greater demand to the arriving harvest season.

“Maybe we have some people who have come to help with that,” she said. “We’ve got people who are coming to work at the fair, so there’s just been this increase in numbers.”

The need is generally great in the Grand Island area, Ayala said.

“The meal program has always been going the same way,” she said. “People are always there when we open the doors at noon or five o’clock. There’s already a line waiting.”