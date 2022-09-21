Grand Island Salvation Army men's shelter closed amid walkouts, abuse allegations

The men's shelter at Grand Island Salvation Army has closed following the resignation of four of its staff members.

"We can confirm that the four resignations led to the closure of the shelter. We are working to hire new employees to staff the shelter and reopen it as soon as possible," Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters officials said in a statement.

Three open positions in Grand Island are posted on the Salvation Army website careers page: head cook, emergency shelter monitor (part-time) and emergency shelter manager.

Deny Cacy, who had served as shelter manager for seven years, resigned on Sept. 12, alleging abusive treatment from the new leadership, Lts. Wayne and Katy Benedict. The Benedicts have denied the allegations.

"I've been attacked with comments about my weight, specifically that I needed to 'get more steps.' I was slapped in the stomach in front of another staff member and residents in one instance," Cacy told The Independent. "I was told by Lt. Wayne, with his wife, Katy, in the office, that this community hated me, and that I was the reason they couldn't hire anybody to fill their positions."

This emotional and even physical mistreatment from the Benedicts was also committed against the shelter's staff, Cacy said.

Joining Cacy in resigning were Terry Schnoor, Richard Ross and Chuck Dice.

Wayne Benedict told The Independent the allegations are "absolutely false."

The Benedicts started at the Grand Island Salvation Army on July 5 after being transferred from Elkhart, Indiana.

They have been members of the organization for 10 years, the Benedicts told The Independent in an interview on Sept. 9.

There were four men staying at the Salvation Army shelter, who have all been redirected to Crossroads Mission, confirmed Wayne Benedict.

The meal programs and food pantry will remain in operation.

The shelter will be reopened once the vacant positions have been filled.