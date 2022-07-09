Grand Island Salvation Army serving as “Emergency Cool Center” in response to high heat

Grand Island Salvation Army is now serving as an “Emergency Cool Center” in response to the series of hot summer days.

The nonprofit at 818 W. Third St. will announce via Facebook that it is open on days when the heat index is above 95 for people to come in from the heat, said Lt. Wayne Benedict.

“Our lunch program is 12 to 1 (p.m.). From 1 to 6 is about the hottest part of the day,” he said. “So we decided we’re going to open up from 1, from the end of lunch, until 6, the end of dinner, that way, people have a cool place to sit, get off the streets, get out of people’s lawns, come in and just be safe.”

It is not safe to be exposed all day when the heat index is over 100, said Benedict.

“We just want to give them a little spot to come in, use the bathroom, have some cold water to drink and let them know that we’re here for them,” he said.

Benedict is the new lieutenant of the Grand Island nonprofit, having officially taken over on Tuesday. But on Monday, the Fourth of July, with its temperature high of 100 degrees, Benedict opened the site and hosted its first “cool center.”

“One of the things in the Salvation Army is to treat others how you want to be treated,” he said. “I know if I was out there in that heat and had no place to go, I’d come to a place like this. The least we can do is give somebody a cool, safe place to be.”

More than 40 people came in from the heat Monday, said Benedict, and were given snacks.

“That’s not always the case,” he said. “We provide a cool area and water, but if we have extras we try to give them a little bite to eat or something like that.”

A “cool center” was opened again the next day, which reached 97 degrees.

“If the heat index is 95 or 100, we’re going to make sure we have a spot,” he said.

Benedict has been homeless before, he told The Independent.

“The Salvation Army saved my life. I have a passion for the Army, a passion for the homeless and a passion for the men’s shelter,” he said. “I don’t believe we’re here by accident.”

From his experiences, he wanted to be able to help others.

“It’s just something God put in our hearts right away and we wanted to start doing it and let the community know we’re here to serve the best we can,” he said.

The site will be open depending on the day’s weather, said Benedict.

“We’ll take it day by day,” he said. “It’s kind of hard because we don’t have the staff, but we will make a way. If it gets too hot, we’ll be here.”

While the Grand Island nonprofit is always in need of food donations, through the high heat of summer donations of bottle water are especially requested.

“Bottled water is huge,” said Benedict. “We can give bottled water out to people. Even if they’re not in here, they can have a bottled water to go. We have soda, stuff like that, but it’s important to stay hydrated when the heat is this bad, and you can’t give plastic cups to go. Bottled water is always a good thing.”

For postings, visit www.facebook.com/TheSalvationArmygi.

For more information about Grand Island Salvation Army services, call 308-382-4855.