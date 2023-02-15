Grand Island Public Schools Board discussed what constitutes a quorum and the “gray area” surrounding Nebraska’s Open Meetings Law during its February meeting.

That Thursday, board member Katie Mauldin questioned the necessity of limiting the number of active board members attending a meeting – namely Board of Education committees and superintendent stakeholder meetings.

Quorums (majority of members present) are central to whether official open meeting procedures are required, as stated by the Nebraska Open Meetings Act. In the nine-member GIPS’s Board of Education’s case, the magic number is five members present.

If a quorum is met at a gathering concerning official business (such as a subcommittee), that gathering could be considered an official meeting with viability to create policy and make decisions without public input or knowledge.

Board member Josh Hawley said, “Once you start past four with your standing committees, you have to obviously put out an agenda, put out minutes, advertise it – all those things. So is it legal or not legal? Not necessarily.”

Board member Eric Garcia-Mendez pointed out some board members, including himself, might be interested in attending stakeholder meetings as interested parents, not as elected officials.

It depends on if there are decisions to be made, Superintendent Matt Fisher explained.

“(Stakeholder group) is not a group that's going to really do anything that would be considered school business. It's a listening group,” he said. “If five (board) members showed up to a basketball game it's a similar sort of thing. It's a school activity, but there's really no school board business being done at that event.”

Board member Lisa Albers said the board needed to be more cautious, per legal advice.

“Even though there is a quorum, even though we don't plan on taking action, we can take … action, we could take action – not that we would, but we could,” Albers said.

Albers added that she was told if the district wanted to advertise that gathering and treated it similarly to a regular board meeting, that would be acceptable.

John Spatz is the executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) and was among those Albers sought open meetings advice from.

The NASB is a private, nonprofit organization, which serves school boards across the state.

Spatz told The Independent this debate is not unusual.

The debate isn't new to GIPS; in the months leading up to the 2022 school board elections, questions were raised about the board’s adherence to the Open Meetings Law.

At the February board meeting, Albers said, “(Considering) some of the talk we had previously that our committee structure was not transparent and that we had issues with our committee structure, which we didn't, (Spatz) thought we should not go more than four.”

Spatz declined to answer The Independent’s questions concerning GIPS’s situation, saying: “We typically do not comment on questions when they involve a specific member, like GIPS."

At the meeting Hawley echoed Albers’s concerns.

“The common buzzword that's happened over the last 12 months is transparency. If we truly want to be transparent, in my opinion, we should err on the side of caution. To your point, Mr. Fisher, you're right – we can all show up to the high school basketball games.

“I think the difference though, especially from the community perspective, when we look at those settings as … a football game, or this is a parent advisory meeting where we as board members are hearing what the community is saying.”

Spatz later told The Independent, “When questions arise at a local level, such as what you are describing, we normally advise the school district to work with its legal counsel to address the issue.”

Within a day of February’s regular-session meeting’s end, board President Hank McFarland reached out to GIPS legal counsel Justin Knight.

McFarland told The Independent: “He said we're OK … as long as we're sitting at different tables, discussing school business, it fits within the guidelines of the Open Meetings Act.”

Albers and Knight did not respond by press time to questions from The Independent.

“There are a lot of gray areas within the (Open Meetings Law) and it is not unusual to see differences of opinion,” Spatz said.