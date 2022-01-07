 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island school board looking to fill two vacancies
0 comments
top story

Grand Island school board looking to fill two vacancies

{{featured_button_text}}
Bonnie Hinkle, Erika Wolfe

Bonnie Hinkle, Erika Wolfe

Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe have announced their decisions to not seek reelection to the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

Hinkle has been a member of the GIPS board for 15 years representing Ward B (central and southeast GIPS district). During her tenure a bond benefiting the district was approved. Additionally, during Hinkle’s time on the board, the district has hired two superintendents, drafted a strategic plan, established Grand Island Senior High’s academy system and continues to work through the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years, Hinkle has presided over the GIPS Board of Education as president.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hinkle stated she knew she would not seek reelection in 2022 as early as her 2018 run. Personal and professional changes and challenges led to her decision, Hinkle said in a statement.

Wolfe has been a member of the board representing Ward C (northeast region) since 2019.

Three other GIPS Board of Education members will have terms wrapping up 2023: in Ward A, Terry Brown and Dan Brosz; in Ward C, Carlos Barcenas.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super cute cheetah cubs wrestle and play at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts