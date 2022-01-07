Grand Island school board looking to fill two vacancies

Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe have announced their decisions to not seek reelection to the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

Hinkle has been a member of the GIPS board for 15 years representing Ward B (central and southeast GIPS district). During her tenure a bond benefiting the district was approved. Additionally, during Hinkle’s time on the board, the district has hired two superintendents, drafted a strategic plan, established Grand Island Senior High’s academy system and continues to work through the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years, Hinkle has presided over the GIPS Board of Education as president.

Hinkle stated she knew she would not seek reelection in 2022 as early as her 2018 run. Personal and professional changes and challenges led to her decision, Hinkle said in a statement.

Wolfe has been a member of the board representing Ward C (northeast region) since 2019.

Three other GIPS Board of Education members will have terms wrapping up 2023: in Ward A, Terry Brown and Dan Brosz; in Ward C, Carlos Barcenas.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

