Grand Island school board Ward A results ‘inconclusive’

Looking at Hall County’s unofficial ballot count, the two write-in candidates for Grand Island Public Schools school board Ward A occupy the two top spots.

Those candidates are Joshua Sikes and Amanda Wilson.

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election are just that — unofficial. Still, GIPS Ward A results present an “unprecedented,” complex scenario, said Tracy Overstreet, Hall County Election Commissioner.

“Anecdotally, I can tell you from serving in this office and being a reporter previous to this, I don’t recall any write-in campaign locally that was as intense or robust as the one for this year,” she said.

“I think it’s very unprecedented to have not just one write-in candidate, but two, do as strongly as they have.”

Two seats representing GIPS Board of Education’s Ward A are up for grabs.

Overstreet made clear write-ins Sikes and Wilson have not been named the official victors, despite occupying the top two spots in GIPS Ward A’s ballots.

“It’s inconclusive,” Overstreet said of the unofficial results.

Following the initial count, Sikes had 2,097 of Ward A’s cast ballots. Wilson ended Election Day with 1,963 votes.

Closely behind the write-ins is incumbent Terry Brown at 1,956 votes, according to preliminary results.

Election workers are working on finalizing election results, including 67 provisional ballots cast in Ward A, Overstreet said.

Said ballots have moved through the review stage, she said.

“Those are write-ins for candidates that are not either Josh Sikes or Amanda Wilson,” Overstreet confirmed.

Sikes and Wilson are the only write-in candidates who filed affidavits as required, making them the only two write-ins eligible to be counted, Overstreet said.

Nebraska Revised Statute 32-1119 thickens the plot, whereas instances candidates have a margin of 1% or less between them (and 500 or more total vote are cast) prompt automatic recounts.

The unofficial results have Sikes, Wilson and Brown followed by incumbent Dan Brosz (1,730) and John Pedrosa, Jr. (935).

The 176 provisional votes in Ward A make up the remaining 1.98% of votes cast.

Overstreet called those margins “tight.”

According to the state statute, losing candidates may decline a recount by filing a written statement to the “Secretary of State, election commissioner, or county clerk with whom he or she made his or her filing.” (Nebraska Revised Statute 32-1119)

Much of the tangled Ward A web hinges on making things official, Overstreet said.

“Until those provisionals are counted — conclusive — no one should feel winner or loser in this.”