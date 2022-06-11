Grand Island school calendar change causes controversy

An at-times contentious debate about doing away with “early out” Wednesdays at Grand Island Public Schools volleyed between sides at Thursday’s Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

The calendar change, approved for school year 2022-2023, according to a district news release “will be a standard scheduled school day to allow for continuity of learning, less stress on families planning for the early release schedule.”

The release states that the decision was made in response to feedback received during 2022 Listening Tours, as well as considering families’ needs and collaborating with building administrators.

Still, some teachers—including the district’s teacher’s union president—have expressed displeasure concerning the decision.

Michelle Carter, president of the Grand Island Education Association, expressed dismay concerning the calendar changes, but understands the district’s intentions.

“(GIEA) appreciate the district’s efforts to provide some additional time on the newly added Fridays once a month.”

Carter noted that in district-union negotiations this year GIEA emphasized that teachers needed planning time based on the new learning provided during the professional development school improvement days.

She also expressed displeasure at how the Wednesday change was introduced, saying she was “blindsided” when the issue was brought up at a recent calendar committee meeting.

In its statement, the district contended, “Recovering the hour each Wednesday provides larger blocks of uninterrupted planning time during the designated days throughout the school year … we will be able to provide a projected 13.5 more hours of planning and prep time for our teachers throughout the year.”

During public comment, Carter expressed her appreciation for the board listening to GIEA’s concerns, but “the rationale provided for this change is faulty,” Carter said during public comment. “During the listening tour and on surveys teachers said that there were too many meetings on Wednesdays—and that is true. There are too many meetings.”

Since Wednesday planning and preparation time changed on the district-union master agreement before, Carter said many building administrators have been taking advantage of the opportunity to schedule “long staff meetings, IEPs and a host of other meetings.”

Board President Lisa Albers noted, “I’ve heard from several elementary school teachers that are pleased with it, too.”

Carter said she said there were likely teachers who would be happy to not have a “two-hour staff meeting.”

However, she said, “For those of us who did get planned time… now I’m going to have 27 kids in a classroom that was built for 25.”

Carter noted most classrooms have at least a few “behavior students” in their classrooms.

“When am I supposed to prepare for those students so that they can be successful?”

Family concerns were also addressed.

During the meeting’s public comment, retired GIPS teacher Shellie Meyer said she had heard an argument the early out wasn’t working for parents, to the extent students were occasionally not picked up.

Meyer noted the Wednesday schedule had been in existence for a significant amount of time, calling it “a common practice.”

Carter added that, “sadly… this is a daily problem regardless of when we dismiss.”

Later on the agenda, the calendar change was brought up as an action item.

Albers again mentioned some of the positive feedback she had received from elementary teachers about the calendar change, but indicated she understood both arguments.

“I’m conflicted, too.”

Board member Bonnie Hinkle said she, too, understood there are different views, but “You listen to all of the comments and you’re not going to make everybody happy.”

She also said there have been other changes to the calendar, but they didn’t necessarily last. Hinkle pointed out the district’s relatively brief “continuous calendar.”

“We tried it to see how it worked, and then we evaluated it and made the decision to step away from it. This might be one of those times where we have to try it, see how it works, evaluate it and if we need to go back to it we can.”

“That would be my opinion.”

Board members Carlos Barcenas and Lindsey Jurgens both indicated that’s was how they also felt.

Board member Terry Brown contributed: “I think a bigger block of time would be more useful. I can be supportive of making a change. If it’s not the right thing, we can go back.”

The board voted unanimously to adopt the calendar change.

GIPS stated that printable editions of the updated ‘22-’23 calendar (English and Spanish) will be available next week.

