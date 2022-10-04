 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island School HR director departs, predecessor temporarily stepping in

  • Updated
  • 0
GIPS Kneale building
Independent/Josh Salmon

Grand Island Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon the departure of GIPS Chief of Human Capital Kristen Irey.

According to a news release from GIPS, Irey told the district she "will be moving on to a new professional opportunity.”

Irey officially started work July 19, 2021.

Irey gave notice of her departure Friday, Sept. 16, GIPS communications director Mitchell Roush told the Independent. In the aforementioned release, Irey said, “a new professional chapter is on the horizon and I wish GIPS nothing but the best.”

Irey_Kristen.jpg

Kristen Irey

A job listing for Irey’s former position was posted on GIPS’s website Sept. 22.

District officials said Irey’s last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, and her salary was $158,500 at the time of her departure.

People are also reading…

At the beginning of this week, GIPS Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Brian Kort took on the role of human resources point of contact, the press release stated.

Irey’s predecessor, Wayne Stelk, will return in the same capacity Oct. 5, but on a part-time basis. Kort will continue as the district’s HR point of contact.

In a district news release, Stelk said: “I’m honored to be of assistance again to GIPS.”

Stelk was human resources chief beginning 1999 until August 2021 — a tenure consisting of six GIPS superintendents.

Wayne Stelk

Wayne Stelk

Current GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said in the GIPS press release, “(Stelk’s) … storied history with our staff will be a welcome addition as we take our time recruiting … We are happy and grateful for Mr. Stelk’s generosity in bringing his time and expertise back to GIPS for the next six months!”

The job listing on GIPS’s “Employment Opportunities” website states the closing date for applicants is Oct. 7, 2022. It also states that Chief of Human Capital Management will have a role including a staff of more than 1,600.

Salary is listed on the aforementioned job listing as $135,000 - $160,000 “commensurate with experience, and competitive benefits.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welsch leaves a legacy

Welsch leaves a legacy

“His passing leaves a hole in our hearts,” said Gale Pemberton, a longtime friend who now lives in St. Paul. “I don’t even know where to start. His passion for Nebraska and the Pawnee was immeasurable.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Trader Joe's bringing back free samples to select locations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts