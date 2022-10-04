Grand Island School HR director departs, predecessor temporarily stepping in

Grand Island Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon the departure of GIPS Chief of Human Capital Kristen Irey.

According to a news release from GIPS, Irey told the district she "will be moving on to a new professional opportunity.”

Irey officially started work July 19, 2021.

Irey gave notice of her departure Friday, Sept. 16, GIPS communications director Mitchell Roush told the Independent. In the aforementioned release, Irey said, “a new professional chapter is on the horizon and I wish GIPS nothing but the best.”

A job listing for Irey’s former position was posted on GIPS’s website Sept. 22.

District officials said Irey’s last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, and her salary was $158,500 at the time of her departure.

At the beginning of this week, GIPS Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Brian Kort took on the role of human resources point of contact, the press release stated.

Irey’s predecessor, Wayne Stelk, will return in the same capacity Oct. 5, but on a part-time basis. Kort will continue as the district’s HR point of contact.

In a district news release, Stelk said: “I’m honored to be of assistance again to GIPS.”

Stelk was human resources chief beginning 1999 until August 2021 — a tenure consisting of six GIPS superintendents.

Current GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said in the GIPS press release, “(Stelk’s) … storied history with our staff will be a welcome addition as we take our time recruiting … We are happy and grateful for Mr. Stelk’s generosity in bringing his time and expertise back to GIPS for the next six months!”

The job listing on GIPS’s “Employment Opportunities” website states the closing date for applicants is Oct. 7, 2022. It also states that Chief of Human Capital Management will have a role including a staff of more than 1,600.

Salary is listed on the aforementioned job listing as $135,000 - $160,000 “commensurate with experience, and competitive benefits.”