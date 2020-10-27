Grand Island schools will remain open

GICC will remain open

Jordan Engle, principal at Grand Island Central Catholic, said despite CDHD moving its risk dial into the severe category, school will remain in session.

When GICC announced its reopening plan in July, Engle told The Independent at the time that if the CDHD risk dial was at a severe level, it was likely that education would switch to a virtual setting.

That is no longer the case.

“I think it has changed for a lot of schools,” Engle said. “Our biggest thing is staying in contact with the public health officials. As all of the different public health districts in the state have become a little bit more familiar with how to react to COVID, what things are and are not working and what the research is telling us in terms of how sick kids get or don’t get, the recommendations from health officials has become, ‘There is really no reason to cancel school.’”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Engle said as a school administrator, he “absolutely” feels safe having students in school despite the severe COVID-19 risk level.