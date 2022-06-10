Grand Island seeks community input on future with comprehensive plan launch

What do you imagine for the future of Grand Island?

That is the question being asked as the city begins its new comprehensive plan study. A kickoff event for the plan was held Wednesday evening at the Grand Theatre.

City Planner Chad Nabity and Planning Consultant Keith Marvin detailed to the gathering of community members what input is being sought for the plan.

The plan looks at all the ways Grand Island can be improved into the future.

“It doesn’t have to be the big things. It can be the little things. We’ve got to do the big things, too, but we can do those little things and incorporate those into what we’re doing,” said Nabity. “Our consultants are going to help us identify those things and help you help us identify those things.”

The city’s last comprehensive plan was approved in 2004, Nabity explained.

“This is the second time during my career here that I have kicked off a comprehensive plan for the city and the county and communities around us,” he said.

The survey process will last 18 to 24 months, said Nabity.

It will cost roughly $250,000, and is being funded by both City of Grand Island and Hall County. Alda and Doniphan are also updating their plans and are financing their portions.

A plan should ideally be done every 10 years, but was held off in anticipation of the completed 2020 U.S. Census data, said Nabity.

“The new Census data came out last year. We’ve got that. It’s as fresh as it’s going to be. The consultants will use that data extensively as part of the planning process,” he said.

The plan will start by looking at community assets: parks and recreation, community facilities, public safety, communication/utilities/energy, hazards, and public health.

“Unless someone beats us to the punch, you will likely be the first community in Nebraska to actually adopt a public health chapter as part of your comprehensive plan,” said Marvin.

From this, a community assessment will be completed.

This considers the perceptions of community members and quality-of-life issues, such as housing, neighborhoods, transportation, education, environment and opportunities.

Housing is in critical need of improvement, said Aaron Sorrell, consultant with Community Planning Insights of Dayton, Ohio.

The plan will include a housing strategy that projects the needs of community, and will look at future areas for development and where utilities are and can be.

“You desperately need additional housing,” said Sorrell. “We heard today there were eight homes for sale in one month on (housing site) MLS. For a population this size, that is woefully too few.”

The process will involve “a ton of community engagement,” said Marvin.

This will be done via live sessions and through social media and apps, such as SurveyMonkey and MindMixer.

Public involvement is crucial to the success of the project, said Marvin

“As consultants we can come in and tell you all these wonderful things, but if you have no buy in or ownership of it, this plan’s going to sit on the shelf, and that’s not what I want to see,” he said.

The survey is not intended to collect people’s complaints and gripes, Sorrell emphasized.

“We are very specific on what we ask to try to draw out great ideas and not the community’s issues, because we all know what the problems are, and it’s easy to talk about that,” he said. “What we’re really trying to get to is, what are the hopes and desires and dreams of the community?”

The community survey can be found at https://gicompplan.wordpress.com.

The city is hoping for 500 to 1,000 responses, which is roughly 2% of the population.

As part of effort, people can also upload photos onto the website of things that they like in the community and some areas that could be improved.

Up to 25 photos can be loaded at a time, via mobile or online. People are encouraged to include location of the photos and their comments.

