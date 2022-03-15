Grand Island senator submits bill to fund medical center expansion projects

A bill in the Nebraska Legislature proposes using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with medical center expansion projects.

Submitted by Grand Island Sen. Ray Aguilar, LB1183 would use $20 million in federal pandemic relief funds for capital construction grants to the state’s federally qualified health centers via the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

There is a great need for this funding, Aguilar told The Independent.

“There are seven health centers throughout Nebraska and they all have been under the strain for funding to expand because of the pandemic,” he said. “Grand Island’s center has already started an expansion, and the funding would go a long way in assisting the finishing up of that process.”

It was Grand Island’s Heartland Health Center that reached out to Aguilar, he said.

“The health center in Grand Island is something I’m very familiar with. My wife used to serve on the board there, so I have knowledge of the people there and the director (CEO Tami Smith),” he said. “She called me with a request if there could be a possibility that they could get some of that funding. Well, there’s one way to find out. We’ll apply for it.”

Smith appeared before the Appropriations Committee on Feb. 22 to testify in favor of the bill.

According to a release from Unicameral Update, Smith said the health center, which served 841 patients when it opened in 2014, served nearly 6,700 patients last year.”

Heartland Health Center also opened a satellite clinic in Ravenna in 2020 after that community’s local clinic closed.

HHC would like to “expand further, but does not have the space to bring on new providers or patients, Smith said, noting that limited access leads to worse health indicators and a higher likelihood that people will forego health care altogether,” Unicameral Update reported.

LB1183 also emphasizes serving low-income families, the uninsured, rural residents and “racial and ethnic minority groups.”

“The pandemic is so contagious and if people don’t have a source of medical treatment to get the vaccinations, to get tested, that makes the pandemic that much more hard to get rid of. It is so necessary to manage this problem we have with the pandemic,” Aguilar said.

While the needs of individuals across the state differ, the need for these medical centers to expand is the same, Aguilar said.

“They’re serving the same population and dealing with the same issues as far as the pandemic is concerned,” he said. “There are different building projects going on and that want to happen, so there’s a variation of need as far as that goes.”

There are many competing ideas in the Legislature for how to use the state’s ARPA money, Aguilar said.

“There’s like 120 different bills out there with requests,” he said Thursday. “On Saturday, the Appropriations Committee is going to work all day on whittling down that list somewhat. Sometime next week we should know where Grand Island stands on all of their requests.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.