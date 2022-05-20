Grand Island Senior High actors do well with ‘Mary Poppins’

Two Grand Island Senior High School students will perform at the Nebraska High School Theater Academy’s Showcase performance June 5 in Omaha, and another GISH student has a chance to win a trip to New York.

Chloe Holsinger and Alexis Osborn, both seniors, will perform at the Showcase event at the Orpheum Theater.

Gage Brockmeier is one of 16 Nebraska finalists for the Jimmy Award. From the eight boys and eight girls, one of each will be selected June 5 to advance to New York City.

The GISH production of “Mary Poppins the Musical,” presented last fall, went over well with the Nebraska High School Theater Academy. The cast received one of the 12 outstanding ensemble honors handed out by NHSTA.

Brockmeier, who graduated Sunday, was one of a dozen students statewide honored for outstanding performance in a lead role.

Brockmeier was excited to be nominated for the award alongside others from across the state.

It’s “a big privilege for me to be able to do that. And it’s just always been a really big deal for me to try to be one of the best performers I can be,” he said.

Brockmeier played Bert in “Mary Poppins,” his first lead role at GISH.

In auditioning for the Jimmys, Brockmeier didn’t present any of his “Mary Poppins” performance, instead he performed “Lost in the Wilderness” from the musical “Children of Eden.”

After “Mary Poppins,” his second-favorite show at GISH was “Elf.”

Onstage, Brockmeier is known most for his singing and dancing. He was in show choir.

This fall, Brockmeier will enroll at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He will bring a suntan with him to Boston, because this summer, he’ll work as a lifeguard at Island Oasis.

In “Mary Poppins,” Holsinger played the title character and Osborn portrayed Mrs. Brill.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be able to represent GISH in Omaha,” Holsinger said.

With “Mary Poppins,” Holsinger said, it “was a really good experience to be able to practice learning all of the music and all of the lines.” She also enjoyed getting feedback “from the directors and just growing as a performer.”

In addition to “Mary Poppins,” Holsinger also enjoyed playing Miranda in “The Tempest” as a sophomore. She’s looking forward to the showcase.

“I’m always ready to learn different ways and better ways to perform,” she said.

Being in the showcase ensemble “is going to give me a really good opportunity to work with professionals and work with other people who enjoy doing something that I enjoy doing.”

Holsinger is probably most confident in her acting, because she’s been doing that in front of audiences the longest. “But singing is definitely a close second.”

Beginning this fall, she will study musical theater at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln.

Between now and then, she’ll be busy earning money for college at a Grand Island retail outlet.

The showcase will offer “a nice break from all of that,” she said. “Just being able to do something that I love for five days in a camp is going to be really fun.”

Seven months later, one song from “Mary Poppins” still gets stuck in her head sometimes.

When she catches herself humming “Spoonful of Sugar,” she asks herself, “Why am I still doing this?”

Northwest High School’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” was named one of the 12 outstanding musical theater productions in the state. The “Little Mermaid” cast also received one of the 12 outstanding ensemble salutes.

Reese Schultz of Northwest, who played Sebastian, was honored for outstanding performance in a lead role.

Bennett Rowe of Northwest was honored for outstanding performance in a supporting role. He played Chef Louis in “The Little Mermaid.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.