Grand Island Senior High assessment scores show need for improvement

The numbers are in: Nebraska Department of Education assessment and accountability results have been released, and Grand Island Senior High “Needs Support to Improve.”

At 10:01 a.m. today the department released the statewide results for testing in school year 2021-2022.

“All schools receive a classification of ‘Needs Support to Improve,’ ‘Good,’ ‘Great,’ or “Excellent.’ We provide universal support and services to all districts, then intensify and differentiate based on the specific need,” said Lane Carr, administrator at the Nebraska Department of Education Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives.

Ratings are not tied to funding, Carr said.

However, “Federal designations do come with additional resources that schools apply for after going through a thorough improvement process with NDE staff.”

With this designation, GISH is eligible to receive guidance from NDE by becoming a “Priority School,” Carr said.

The evaluation is not based solely on state test results.

“We look at myriad other factors including other data sources and qualitative measures, including a site visit,” Carr said. “After reviewing these data, staff at the NDE make a recommendation to the (NDE) commissioner, who makes a recommendation to the State Board. Only the State Board can add or remove priority school status.”

Recent priority schools are Schuyler Central High School and Santee Community School (PreK-12).

One way high school students are tested is by giving 11th grade students the ACT. The test, typically used for college entrance, is used by the state to measure English-language arts (ELA), math and science.

Grand Island Senior High’s ACT overall proficiency in state standards clocked in below the state across the board: ELA, 25% (state, 46%); math, 24% (state, 44%) and science, 29% (state, 48%).

Still, state testing can only tell so much.

“Assessment and accountability results tell only one part of a school or district’s story. Local context matters – a lot,” Carr said.

Grand Island Senior High’s peer schools scored similarly to state averages.

Additionally, GISH’s graduation rate was 83% and college-going rate, 64%.

As a district, Grand Island Public Schools was classified “Good.”

Stay with TheIndependent.com for additional coverage of the assessment results.